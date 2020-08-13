The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is here! Racing begins this Saturday with the Circle K Loretta Lynn National at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, and Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas are here to talk about the championship picture in the 450 Class and 250 Class divisions. This is the audio version of the Pro Motocross preview video shows we produced last week, but Weigandt comes in with additional updates on recent news such as Ken Roczen's decision to forgo the season to rest and recover for 2021.

450 Class

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

