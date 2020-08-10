In the first 250 B Limited moto of the week at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Rock River Yamaha’s Levi Kitchen rounded the first lap in 12th place. He then proceeded on a stunning march forward to win the moto with a gap of 37 seconds. He continued to perform like that for the rest of the week, winning motos with massive dominance, taking all six of his motos and the 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited titles. The AMA then handed him the Amateur Rider of the Year honor (for the top B rider of the week).

Previously at Loretta’s, Kitchen had been a top-ten player, but he did end his 2019 run with a moto win on a 125. Now he’s put himself on a totally different level, and the industry is paying attention. We talked to the 19-year-old native of Washougal, Washington (yup, Washougal), about his sudden rise.

Racer X: Give me your background and tell me how this happened. Two years ago, where were you compared to this?

Levi Kitchen: Well, it’s actually better if I go back three years ago. I was on Husqvarna 85s, and I would sneak into the top ten here of there. I never really trained or anything, I was just getting by on talent and stuff. In 2018, I came here on a 125 and got second to Ty Masterpool, so that was good, and then I did pretty good in the rest of my races that year. Ed Torrance from Rock River Yamaha picked me up that winter. So I moved to Louisiana and started training at Real Deal [Training Facility]. I started putting the work in. Last year I came here on a 125 again, and I would say I was ready, but I just wasn’t used to this level of intensity up front, and I really just wasn’t used to winning. That takes a while to learn how to do that. So I just kept putting in the work. I put my head down. Real Deal really completely changed my riding. Now I came here and won all six of my motos. It feels unreal.

When you got those huge moto wins with big gaps early in the week, did you literally feel the confidence start to build?

Yeah. It was a guessing game coming in. You never know, there’s always different players. That first moto, that was the only holeshot I didn’t get. I came from about 20th, and I passed up to the lead. Once I did that, I knew I could do it again.