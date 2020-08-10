Main Image: Matthew LeBlanc, photo by Spencer Owens.

2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

August 3 - August 8 - Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

Below are the overall podium finishers in each class. To view the full results from all 36 classes, visit https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/liveresults.asp.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Stilez Robertson (first overall in Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport) received the 2020 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.

Youth Rider of the Year: Ryder Difrancesco

Amateur Rider of the Year: Levi Kitchen

Vet Rider of the Year: Brandon Scharer

Open Pro Sport

Overall Position Rider Brand Moto Finishes 1st Stilez Robertson Husqvarna 1-2-1 2nd Mason Gonzales Yamaha 2-1-2 3rd Dilan Schwartz Suzuki 3-4-3

250 Pro Sport