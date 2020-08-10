Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

August 10, 2020 6:30am

Main Image: Matthew LeBlanc, photo by Spencer Owens.

2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

August 3 - August 8 - Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

Below are the overall podium finishers in each class. To view the full results from all 36 classes, visit https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/liveresults.asp.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Stilez Robertson (first overall in Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport) received the 2020 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.

Youth Rider of the Year: Ryder Difrancesco
Amateur Rider of the Year: Levi Kitchen
Vet Rider of the Year: Brandon Scharer

Open Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stStilez RobertsonHusqvarna1-2-1
2ndMason GonzalesYamaha2-1-2
3rdDilan SchwartzSuzuki3-4-3

250 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stStilez RobertsonHusqvarna2-1-1
2ndDilan SchwartzSuzuki1-5-2
3rdMason GonzalesYamaha3-2-3
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Stilez Robertson.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Stilez Robertson. Ken Hill

250 B

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stMatthew LeBlancYamaha1-2-5
2ndNate ThrasherKTM9-1-1
3rdChance HymasKawasaki2-5-4

250 B Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stLevi KitchenYamaha1-1-1
2ndDaxton BennickKTM2-3-2
3rdLuca MarsalisiKawasaki4-2-5

250 C

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stAlbert Haberle IVKTM3-3-3
2ndAnthony CastanedaYamaha2-2-5
3rdJacob HentryKTM5-4-1

250 C Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stJacob HenryKTM3-1-3
2ndPolini FranciscoHusqvarna4-2-9
3rdJames Runyan IIIHusqvarna6-10-4

250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stDakota Bender Honda1-1-2
2ndComonic ButscherHusqvarna2-2-5
3rdPayton MonringstarKawasaki6-3-1

450 B

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stMatthew LeBlancYamaha3-1-1
2ndLuke KalaitzianHonda2-2-6
3rdMatthew CurlerKTM 4-4-3
Matthew LeBlanc (Yamaha) repeated at the 450 B champion. LeBlanc also won the 2020 250 B title as well.
Matthew LeBlanc (Yamaha) repeated at the 450 B champion. LeBlanc also won the 2020 250 B title as well. Spencer Owens

450 B Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stLevi KitchenYamaha1-1-1
2ndLuke KalaitzianHonda5-2-3
3rdBrock LassiterHusqvarna4-3-4

450 C

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stCameron HornerKawasaki1-1-1
2ndAlbert Haberle IVKTM2-3-6
3rdGabriel GoettlerYamaha9-2-4

125 C

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stGarrett AlumbaughYamaha1-1-1
2ndLux TurnerYamaha4-2-4
3rdBryce LizarragaKTM2-5-5

College (18-24)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stMichael HicksKTM9-1-1
2ndBryce HansenKawasaki4-3-4
3rdJonah GeistlerKTM5-5-2

Junior (25+)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stBrandon ScharerYamaha2-1-1
2ndJesse WentlandHonda1-2-2
3rdLuke VonlingerHonda4-3-3

Vet (30+)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stNicholas HayesKawasaki1-2-1
2ndAndrew MatusekSuzuki5-1-2
3rdJustin KellyKawasaki4-3-5
Nicholas Hayes (Kawasaki) repeated as Vet (30+) champion.
Nicholas Hayes (Kawasaki) repeated as Vet (30+) champion. Spencer Owens

Senior (40+)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKris KeeferYamah1-1-2
2ndJimmy JarrettKawasaki2-3-3
3rdBarry CarstenSuzuki3-5-4

Senior (45+)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stJoe BuskirkSuzuki3-3-3
2ndJohn BowlinKawasaki8-1-1
3rdEdward WalstonKTM1-6-7

Masters (50+)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKevin WalkerSuzuki3-1-1
2ndBarry CarstenSuzuki1-2-3
3rdMichael TreadwellKTM2-3-2

Women

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stJordan JarvisKawasaki1-1-1
2ndTaylor Allred KTM 2-2-2
3rdTayla JonesHusqvarna6-3-4

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stChance HymasKawasaki2-3-1
2ndNate ThrasherKTM3-1-2
3rdJett ReynoldsKawasaki1-2-5

Mini-E (4-6) Jr.

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKade NightingaleKTM1-1-2
2ndJaydin SmartKTM2-2-1
3rdAnderson WaldelleKTM7-3-3

51cc (4-6) Shaft Dr LTD

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stGrayson PorcoYamaha3-2-2
2ndLevi LeddyYamaha4-3-1
3rdCater SchutteYamaha6-5-3

51cc (4-6) Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stJaydin SmartCobra2-1-1
2ndKade NightingaleCobra1-2-2
3rdAlan ScottCobra3-6-4

51cc (7-8) Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stGuage Brown Cobra2-2-3
2ndColt Martin Cobra1-3-4
3rdBrayton KreglowCobra3-8-2

65cc (7-9) Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stDarren PineCobra1-1-3
2ndRyder EllisKawasaki4-2-1
3rdChristopher HarrisCobra2-3-2

65cc (7-9)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stGage DunhamKTM5-1-2
2ndWyatt ThurmanYamaha6-2-1
3rdDarren PineCobra3-3-3

65cc (10-11) Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stSeth DennisKTM1-1-2
2ndCanyon RichardsYamaha2-2-1
3rdDeacon DennoKTM3-7-3

65cc (10-11)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stSeth DennisKTM1-3-2
2ndCanyon RichardsYamaha2-4-1
3rdVincent WeyHusqvarna3-1-6

85cc (10-12) Limited

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stLuke FauserKTM1-1-3
2ndDrew AdamsKawasaki3-2-1
3rdAlvin HillanTM6-3-4

85cc (10-12)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stLuke FauserKTM2-3-2
2ndLanden GordonSuzuki1-2-4
3rdKade JohnsonYamaha3-1-5

Mini Sr 1 (12-14)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stHaiden DeeganKTM1-1-1
2ndLogan BestYamaha2-2-2
3rdKrystian JanikKawasaki3-5-10

Mini Sr 2 (13-15)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stHaiden DeeganKTM1-1-1
2ndLogan BestYamaha2-4-2
3rdKrystian JanikKawasaki3-2-3
Haiden Deegan was a perfect six-for-six in both his classes—Mini Sr 1 (12-14) and Mini Sr 2 (13-15).
Haiden Deegan was a perfect six-for-six in both his classes—Mini Sr 1 (12-14) and Mini Sr 2 (13-15). Spencer Owens

Supermini 1 (12-15)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stRyder DifrancescoKawasaki1-1-1
2ndGavin TowersKawasaki2-2-3
3rdEvan FerryHusqvarna4-5-2

Supermini 2 (13-16)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stRyder DifrancescoKawasaki1-1-1
2ndEvan FerryHusqvarna2-2-2
3rdBenjamin GaribKTM4-3-3

125cc (12-17) B/C

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stMax VohlandKTM1-1-1
2ndGage LinvilleKTM2-2-2
3rdLarry Reyes Jr.Yamaha3-4-4

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stMax VohlandKTM1-1-1
2ndTalon HawkinsHusqvarna2-2-2
3rdLarry Reyes Jr.Yamaha3-3-3

Girls (11-16)

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKatie BensonKTM1-1-3
2ndSophia PhelpsKTM4-2-1
3rdKyleigh StallingsHusqvarna2-6-2

fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 3 (of 20) - MXGP of Latvia - Kegums, Latvia

MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP

August 9, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands2 - 1 GasGas
2Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 5 Honda
3Romain Febvre France3 - 3 Kawasaki
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland5 - 2 Yamaha
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands4 - 4 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MX2

August 9, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle France1 - 2 KTM
2Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands2 - 4 Kawasaki
3Mathys Boisrame France4 - 3 Kawasaki
4Ruben Fernandez Spain3 - 7 Yamaha
5Ben Watson United Kingdom6 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - EMX250

August 9, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Thibault Benistant France1 - 2 Yamaha
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy5 - 1 Husqvarna
3Isak Gifting Sweden2 - 4 KTM
4Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia4 - 3 Husqvarna
5Tim Edberg Sweden3 - 8 Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands170
2Tim Gajser Slovenia142
3Antonio Cairoli Italy129
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania121
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland120
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France177
2Jago Geerts Belgium158
3Maxime Renaux France135
4Jed Beaton Australia123
5Ben Watson United Kingdom111
Full Standings
MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Thibault Benistant France221
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy177
3Isak Gifting Sweden168
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands157
5Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia127
Full Standings
MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Courtney Duncan New Zealand90
2Larissa Papenmeier Germany85
3Kiara Fontanesi Italy80
4Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands78
5Lynn Valk Netherlands66
Full Standings

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Round 2 - Walton Raceway 1 - Walton, Ontario

450 Pro

PositionRiderMachineMoto FinishesPoints
1stDylan WrightHonda1-1-175
2ndMatt GoerkeKawasaki4-2-360
3rdPhil NicolettiYamaha2-3-460
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki6-4-255
5thCole ThompsonKTM3-5-948
6thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha5-6-547
7thBobby PiazzaHonda10-8-639
8thJosh CartwrightKawasaki9-9-837
9thSam GaynorYamaha8-7-1137
10thLiam O'FarrellKTM11-11-734

250 Pro

PositionRiderMachineMoto FinishesPoints
1stJess PettisKTM1-2-172
2ndMarshal WeltinKawasaki2-1-269
3rdMarco CannellaYamaha3-3-360
4thTanner WardHonda4-4-454
5thRyan SurrattKawasaki5-6-646
6thHayden HalsteadYamaha7-7-841
7thJeremy McKieKTM9-5-1336
8thRyder McNabbHonda6-19-533
9thDavey FraserHusqvarna10-10-1429
10thJamie PowellYamaha14-9-1723

Championship Standings

450 Pro Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda150
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha124
3rdMatt GoerkeKawasaki118
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki111
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha96
6thSam GaynorYamaha83
7thLiam O'FarrellKTM75
8thBobby PiazzaHonda74
9thJosh CartwrightKawasaki73
10thKeylan Meston Husqvarna67

250 Pro Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stJess PettisKTM147
2ndMarshal WeltinKawasaki131
3rdMarco CannellaYamaha118
4thTanner WardHonda112
5thRyan SurrattKawasaki96
6thHayden HalsteadYamaha83
7thJeremy McKieKTM74
8thQuinn AmyotteKTM60
8thRyder McNabbHonda60
10thDaniel ElmoreYamaha52

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Round 3 - Rock Crusher Farm - Young Harris, Georgia

Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachineTestsTime
1Kailub RussellKTM121:24:11.529
2Joshua StrangKawasaki121:24:25.121
3Layne MichaelYamaha121:25:42.081
4Jordan AshburnKawasaki121:26:20.492
5Liam DraperKTM121:26:35.936

Pro Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM170
2ndJosh StrangKawasaki149
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha124
4thJordan AshburnKawasaki103
5thLiam DraperKTM95

Other Championship Standings

GNCC RACING

Through Round 8 (of 13)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States235
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia193
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States127
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States122
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States111
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States203
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States194
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States191
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States138
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand122
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States206
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States181
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States166
4Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States149
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States135
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States230
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
3Rachael Archer New Zealand174
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States139
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States113
Full Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorSherco97
2ndJosh TothKTM85
3rdBen KelleyKTM84
4thSteward BaylorKawasaki66
5thThorn DevlinBeta56

aMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 2 (of 18)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

PosRider(s)Points
1Jared Mees50
2Briar Bauman40
3Sammy Halbert32
4Brandon Robinson30
5Bronson Bauman27
6Brandon Price27
7Davis Fisher24
8Dalton Gauthier20
9JD Beach18
10Jarod Vanderkooi17
11Robert Pearson16
12Bryan Smith15
13Jeffrey Carver Jr.12
14Dan Bromley10
15Andrew Luker9
16Kolby Carlile9
17Jay Maloney6
18Larry Pegram2

AFT Singles

PosRider(s)Points
1Max Whale36
2Chad Cose35
3Michael Rush32
4Shayna Texter30
5Brandon Kitchen27
6Dallas Daniels25
7Henry Wiles23
8Tanner Dean22
9James Ott18
10Trent Lowe18
11Morgen Mischler17
12Cameron Smith15
13Jesse Janisch14
14Ryan Wells13
15Trevor Brunner12
16Aidan RoosEvans8
17Cole Zabala7
18Justin Jones6
19Kevin Stollings4

AFT Production Twins

PosRider(s)Points
1Cory Texter42
2James Rispoli40
3Ryan Varnes33
4Danny Eslick32
5Ben Lowe29
6Morgen Mischler26
7Cody Johncox23
8Jeremiah Duffy23
9Nick Armstrong20
10Mitch Harvat19
11Scott Barrett17
12Brock Schwarzenbacher11
13Jimmy McAllister7
14Chad Cose6

WORCS

Through Round 2

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Tyler BeremanFMX Fite KlubOverall Winner
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
Stilez RobertsonLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn'sNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

