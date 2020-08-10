The first of a triple-header in seven days at the fast, bumpy, and sandy Kegums circuit in Latvia saw Glenn Coldenhoff return to the scene of his original MXGP triumph.

The world of weird surrounding the fall-out of a pandemic continues. This is motocross, but not quite how we know it. Here are four points that broke through the bumpy and sandy surface at Kegums after MXGP tried to blow away five months of inactivity.

1. Frugal Kegums

From 35 riders in the gate prepared to tackle the new one-day format of MXGP, a staggering 28 know what it’s like to crest a Grand Prix podium. A full 19 know how to win. However, since 2015, only four riders have won a moto at Kegums. The quartet—Red Bull KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings, HRC’s Tim Gajser, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre, and Gas Gas’ Glenn Coldenhoff—all sat on the table in the post-race press conference Sunday afternoon.

The victor, Coldenhoff, not only claimed his second triumph in Latvia (his maiden success on a 450 came here five years ago) but also the very first for the Gas Gas brand; a small Catalan firm famed for their Trial engineering but now the latest marque under the KTM umbrella. The Dutchman is fiercely rumoured to be on the shopping list for the factory Monster Energy Yamaha team in 2021. On this showing he’s the definition of a late-burner at the top level, who has found his confidence and composure among the best in the world. Coldenhoff enjoyed the fruit of his bright starts, ran close to Gajser and capitalized when the reigning world champion made a mistake and crashed down to fifth in the second moto.