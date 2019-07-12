MORGANTOWN, W.Va.–Tune in to NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) this Sunday, July 14, at 1:00 p.m. EST for the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, fifth round: the Yamaha Racing X-Factor Whitetails bike highlight show from Peru, Indiana.

As round five got underway it was AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 holeshot award and heading into the woods first. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell maintained a sizable lead throughout the entire race, with Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall trying to apply the pressure throughout the race as well. At the start of the race Toth would find himself in third as the riders came around on the opening lap. Toth would settle into his third overall position and maintain his speed.

Coming through first in the XC2 250 Pro class and fifth overall was Trail Jesters KTM’s Ben Kelley. Even though Kelley did not get a great jump off the line, he managed to move through the pack by the time they reached the finish line on the opening lap. Coastal Racing/Husqvarna’s Craig Delong made his return to the podium, finishing second in class, after breaking his collarbone right before round one. Delong was a man on the move during the X-Factor Whitetails afternoon race.

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Trail Jesters KTM’s Jesse Ansley leading the race from the time the green flag flew as he took the $100 holeshot award, until the checkers were flying at the finish line. Factory Beta USA’s Cody Barnes came through second, even after having to stop at his pits to have his exhaust changed out from a crash earlier in the lap. Lojak Cycle Sales’ Chase Colville made his first appearance on the XC3 podium. Colville has been steadily working his way through the pack and is aiming to continue pushing forward.

GNCC LIVE continues with coverage from each ATV and bike pro races for a total of 26 live racing programs online at RacerTV.com. Race fans and family members can watch their favorite professional and top amateur off-road racers compete for the win at each round throughout the season and keep up-to-date with their quest for the 2019 National Championship.

NBCSN Channel number on Popular Cable/Satellite Providers:

AT&T U-verse: Standard 640 / HD 1640

DIRECTV: 220

DISH Network: 159

Use the NBCSN channel finder to determine the channel for NBCSN in your area.

2019 GNCC NBCSN Television Schedule

Rnd Event Date Broadcast Date Time Event Location 5 May 4-5 July 14 1:00 PM X-Factor Whitetails Peru, IN 6 May 18-19 Aug 25 6:30 PM The John Penton Millfield, OH 7 Jun 1-2 Aug 31 3:30 PM Tomahawk Alpine, NY 8 Jun 22-23 Sep 8 3:00 PM Snowshoe Snowshoe, WV 9 Jul 6-7 Sep 14 12:30 PM High Voltage Dunkard, PA 10 Sep 14-15 Oct 13 12:00 PM Black Sky Harpursville, NY 11 Sep 28-29 Oct 26 3:30 PM Mason-Dixon Mount Morris, PA 12 Oct 12-13 Nov 17 2:00 PM Mountaineer @ Summit Bechtel Reserve Beckley, WV 13 Oct 26-27 Nov 23 12:30 PM Ironman Crawfordsville, IN

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084.