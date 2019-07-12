Results Archive
Pro Circuit Announces 2019 CRF Off-Road Exhaust Systems Will Be Available Soon

July 12, 2019 9:00am | by:
CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to announce the 2019 CRF110F and 2019-2020 CRF125F/CRF250F T-6 exhaust systems will be released very soon! The three new exhaust systems offer improved performance, durability, and a professional look Honda off-road trail riders will appreciate. Each system is constructed of a stainless-steel head pipe, mid pipe, brushed aluminum canister and carbon fiber end-cap. A United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor comes equipped making them easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing. The three new systems fit perfectly with the already released CRF50F system and CRF450X system, making them a perfect set of performance exhaust systems the whole family will enjoy.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

  • 2019_CRF11F_Exhaust_0111911G_High-Res
  • 2019_2020_CRF125F_Exhaust_0111912F_High-Res
  • 2019_2020_CRF250F_Exhaust_0111925F_High-Res

T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System

The T-6 exhaust system contains a stainless-steel head pipe, brushed aluminum canister and a carbon fiber end-cap for added durability and a professional look. This exhaust system features the same benefits as the T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System, but is designed to fit Honda's line of trail bikes. In addition to all of these features, the T-6 will come with a removable United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor for trail/off-road riding.

Features Include:

  • Improves performance
  • Stainless steel construction throughout head pipe
  • Brushed aluminum canister
  • Carbon fiber end-cap
  • Strong mounting bracket for increased strength and durability
  • Asymmetrical muffler configuration for increased packing volume
  • Removable U.S.F.S. approved spark arrestor
  • Two piece system including head pipe and canister
  • TIG precision welding
  • Made in the USA

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.