Pro Circuit Announces 2019 CRF Off-Road Exhaust Systems Will Be Available Soon

CORONA, CA —Pro Circuit is excited to announce the 2019 CRF110F and 2019-2020 CRF125F/CRF250F T-6 exhaust systems will be released very soon! The three new exhaust systems offer improved performance, durability, and a professional look Honda off-road trail riders will appreciate. Each system is constructed of a stainless-steel head pipe, mid pipe, brushed aluminum canister and carbon fiber end-cap. A United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor comes equipped making them easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing. The three new systems fit perfectly with the already released CRF50F system and CRF450X system, making them a perfect set of performance exhaust systems the whole family will enjoy.

T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System

The T-6 exhaust system contains a stainless-steel head pipe, brushed aluminum canister and a carbon fiber end-cap for added durability and a professional look. This exhaust system features the same benefits as the T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System, but is designed to fit Honda's line of trail bikes. In addition to all of these features, the T-6 will come with a removable United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor for trail/off-road riding.

Features Include:

Improves performance

Stainless steel construction throughout head pipe

Brushed aluminum canister

Carbon fiber end-cap

Strong mounting bracket for increased strength and durability

Asymmetrical muffler configuration for increased packing volume

Removable U.S.F.S. approved spark arrestor

Two piece system including head pipe and canister

TIG precision welding

Made in the USA

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.