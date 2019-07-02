“Honestly I was a little bit fatigued out there. You’re not going to hear a lot of riders come up here and say they’re fatigued, but the track is tough, it’s a little bit hot out, and we had a hard weekend last week. It was tough!” Those were Adam Cianciarulo’s words in the television broadcast after surviving the second moto at Southwick last weekend to take the overall win. What makes those words unique is just how candid Cianciarulo was about getting tired. Not that Cianciarulo makes a habit concealing the truth, it’s just not common to hear riders publicly admit that kind of thing. In fact, immediately following Cianciarulo’s TV interview, NBCSN commentator Jason Weigandt chuckled and said, “I’m sure they all are fatigued, he’s just the only one who’s going to actually admit it.” Then surprisingly, teammates Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Cooper come onscreen and did just that! Ferrandis simply stated simply, “I’m exhausted right now,” while Cooper went into more detail. “This track, wow. Between this weekend and last weekend, it was so hot last week,” Cooper said. “It wasn’t even as hot here, it’s just the track was as rough as I’ve ever ridden this place. That’s not saying much, I haven’t been here much, but I definitely haven’t seen it this rough on TV. It’s a whole different animal when you get out here. The track was so rough. I made some good changes to the bike [for the second moto], but at the halfway point I was just like, ‘Wow, I don’t know how much more I’ve got in the tank.’ My back started tightening up in the big bumps and you had to stand the whole time. It was really demanding.”

Honda HRC's Ken Roczen was aggressive early in both 450 Class motos at Southwick but eventually faded halfway through the motos.

Their sentiments were echoed roughly an hour later when Marvin Musquin, Eli Tomac, and Zach Osborne were being interviewed after the final 450 Class moto. Musquin said he was glad when Tomac stopped charging behind him, and admitted he couldn’t catch Osborne, while Tomac straight up said he got tired. “I was a little bit behind at the beginning [of the second moto], and I spent too much energy getting by the guys I had to pass to even get to Marvin’s rear wheel,” Tomac said. “At that point I’d spent too much of myself on the earlier guys. I felt l lacked in that moto. It was a good points day, but I needed a little bit more. I always love this place, it’s always a fun day on the dirt bike, but this place got the best of me today.”

Osborne’s interview wasn’t much different, with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider volunteering that he didn’t have much left toward the end. “If there’d been a huge attack at the end today I’m not sure I could have withstood it. But I was able to attack on my first few laps, which is something I’ve been struggling with,” Osborne said. “I’m really happy with my progress from my practices. I made some good headway there in the beginning and didn’t have to waste so much energy getting around guys. I have to give it up to my trainer, Aldon Baker, and everyone around me who puts in so much work to get me here. Hopefully we’ll have an extra day off this week so I can get recovered again.” So what’s to blame for the extraordinary fatigue? Well, you could start with Southwick itself, which, with its rough and sandy nastiness is always tough and exhausting, and the weather didn’t help either. It wasn’t the hottest or most humid Southwick we’ve seen, but it wasn’t unseasonably cool, either, which didn’t do the riders any favors. But we’ve had plenty of nasty Southwick races in the past, and the fatigue factor never seemed to be this gnarly. What gives?

When he crossed the checkered flag for the final time on Saturday, Dylan Ferrandis said he was exhausted. Rich Shepherd