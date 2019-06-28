Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
Florida
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Michael Mosiman Sidelined for Southwick After Practice Crash

June 28, 2019 1:20pm | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing announced this afternoon that Michael Mosiman will miss the Southwick National this weekend after suffering a practice crash during the week. The team stated that Mosiman had suffered “a minor crash causing him to be sidelined for this weekend’s race.” 

“I am especially disappointed with missing this round because I am so close in points to fourth and fifth place,” Mosiman said. “My confidence does not waiver and I look forward to battling for podiums the rest of the season. I am thankful to God for the opportunity to have my greatest passion also be my job and I trust that somehow He will use this injury for good.”

Through five rounds of 2019 Pro Motocross, Mosiman sits sixth in the 250 Class points—11 points behind GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton (fourth) and four points behind Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Colt Nichols (fifth).

The team stated that Mosiman will be back in action at the RedBud National on July 6.