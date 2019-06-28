Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing announced this afternoon that Michael Mosiman will miss the Southwick National this weekend after suffering a practice crash during the week. The team stated that Mosiman had suffered “a minor crash causing him to be sidelined for this weekend’s race.”

“I am especially disappointed with missing this round because I am so close in points to fourth and fifth place,” Mosiman said. “My confidence does not waiver and I look forward to battling for podiums the rest of the season. I am thankful to God for the opportunity to have my greatest passion also be my job and I trust that somehow He will use this injury for good.”

Through five rounds of 2019 Pro Motocross, Mosiman sits sixth in the 250 Class points—11 points behind GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton (fourth) and four points behind Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Colt Nichols (fifth).

The team stated that Mosiman will be back in action at the RedBud National on July 6.