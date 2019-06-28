Round six of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 29, at The Wick 338, in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule