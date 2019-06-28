Results Archive
How to Watch: Southwick

How to Watch Southwick

June 28, 2019 11:00am

Round six of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 29, at The Wick 338, in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

Southwick

- Southwick, MA

* all times
QualifyingJune 29 - 10:15amon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosJune 29 - 1:00pmon mav-tv
1st MotosJune 29 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosJune 29 - 3:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosJune 29 - 7:30pmon nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO215
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany209
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France184
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA182
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM182
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL222
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY204
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France187
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL159
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK152
Full Standings

All times local.

7:00am - 2:00pmWill Call
7:20am - 7:35amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35am - 7:50amChapel Service
8:00am - 8:15am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20am - 8:35am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35am - 8:45amTrack Maintenance
8:45am - 9:00am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05am - 9:20am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20am - 9:35amTrack Maintenance
9:35am - 9:45am125 All Stars Practice
9:50am - 9:55am250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55am - 10:10am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15am - 10:20am250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20am - 10:35am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35am - 10:50amTrack Maintenance
10:45am - 10:50am450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50am - 11:05am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10am - 11:15am450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15am- 11:30am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30am - 11:45amTrack Maintenance
11:45am - 11:55am250 Consolation Race
12:00am - 12:10pm450 Consolation Race
12:30pm - 1:00pmOPENING CEREMONIES
12:58pm - 1:10pm250 Class Sight Lap
1:10pm - 1:45pm250 Class Moto #1 
1:45pm - 1:58pmPodium Interviews
1:58pm - 2:10pm450 Class Sight Lap
2:10pm - 2:45pm    450 Class Moto #1 
2:45pm - 3:00pmPodium Interviews
3:05pm - 3:10pm125 All Stars Site Lap
3:10pm - 3:25pm125 All Stars Race
3:30pm - 3:40pm250 Class Sight Lap
3:40pm - 4:15pm    250 Class Moto #2   
4:15pm - 4:30pm    250 Winners Circle
4:30pm -4:40pm    450 Class Sight Lap
4:40pm - 5:15pm450 Class Moto #2  
5:15pm - 5:30pm450 Winners Circle
5:30pm - 6:00pmPress Conference

