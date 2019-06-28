Round six of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 29, at The Wick 338, in Southwick, Massachusetts.
Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.
NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
TV | Online Schedule
Southwick
The Wick 338 - Southwick, MA
|Qualifying
|June 29 - 10:15am
|on
|1st Motos
|June 29 - 1:00pm
|on
|1st Motos
|June 29 - 1:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|June 29 - 3:30pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|June 29 - 7:30pm
|on
2019 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|215
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|209
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|184
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|182
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|182
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|222
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|204
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|187
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|159
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|152
Other Links | Pro Motocross
450, 250, and 125 All Star Series Entry List
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|7:00am - 2:00pm
|Will Call
|7:20am - 7:35am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:35am - 7:50am
|Chapel Service
|8:00am - 8:15am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:20am - 8:35am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35am - 8:45am
|Track Maintenance
|8:45am - 9:00am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:05am - 9:20am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20am - 9:35am
|Track Maintenance
|9:35am - 9:45am
|125 All Stars Practice
|9:50am - 9:55am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|9:55am - 10:10am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:15am - 10:20am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:20am - 10:35am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:35am - 10:50am
|Track Maintenance
|10:45am - 10:50am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:50am - 11:05am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|11:10am - 11:15am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|11:15am- 11:30am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|11:30am - 11:45am
|Track Maintenance
|11:45am - 11:55am
|250 Consolation Race
|12:00am - 12:10pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:30pm - 1:00pm
|OPENING CEREMONIES
|12:58pm - 1:10pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10pm - 1:45pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45pm - 1:58pm
|Podium Interviews
|1:58pm - 2:10pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10pm - 2:45pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45pm - 3:00pm
|Podium Interviews
|3:05pm - 3:10pm
|125 All Stars Site Lap
|3:10pm - 3:25pm
|125 All Stars Race
|3:30pm - 3:40pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:40pm - 4:15pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|4:15pm - 4:30pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4:30pm -4:40pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:40pm - 5:15pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|5:15pm - 5:30pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5:30pm - 6:00pm
|Press Conference