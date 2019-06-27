450
JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Hill is out for the immediate future after injuring a ligament in his shoulder. He’s undergone surgery and depending on how his recovery goes, could be back for the final three rounds. In the meantime, the team announced Fredrik Noren as a fill-in in the 450 Class for the remainder of Pro Motocross.
DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT
Comment: Merriam suffered a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the immediate future.
WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/Eye INJURIES | OUT
Comment: Peick is recovering after sustaining major injuries at the Paris Supecross in November.
AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | IN
Comment: Plessinger will return to racing this weekend and will make his debut in the 450 Class after being sidelined since Daytona with a broken heel.
COLE SEELY – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Seely sustained a torn labrum and fractured glenoid socket while practicing. He’s out for the season.
DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Wilson hasn’t raced in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship yet due to a shoulder injury. The team says he could be back for RedBud or Spring Creek.
View this post on Instagram
Been steady putting my motos in. Outdoors is no joke been tough getting back in the groove but getting better every week. ???? ?- @trevornelsonofficial - - - @rockstarenergy @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @onealracing @ignite @artificialgrassliquidators @ride100percent @alpinestars @toyotaescondido @gopro @lululemon @bestmxinc @ethika @ridecalifornia @superkels @clomxwrench @erickkozin39 @egrondahl351 @dillongeorgian @sarahvanicek
250
KILLIAN AUBERSON – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Auberson suffered a concussion at Thunder Valley and will miss Southwick.
SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Cantrell is looking to return for Spring Creek after breaking his wrist.
THOMAS COVINGTON – ILLNESS | OUT
Comment: Covington was recently diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr Virus and will miss Southwick.
JOEY CROWN – BACK | OUT
Comment: Crown is looking to return to racing at RedBud after compressing two vertebrae in his back.
Recommended Reading
MITCHELL FALK – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Falk is back on the bike after breaking his collarbone at Hangtown. He’ll likely return at Spring Creek.
AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Forkner is out for the summer due to a torn ACL suffered at the Nashville Supercross.
GARRETT MARCHBANKS – BANGED UP | OUT
Comment: Marchbanks will miss Southwick after a bad crash at High Point.
JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT
Comment: Martin will return to action in 2020 due to a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek.
JORDON SMITH – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Smith is recovering following surgery to fix damaged tendons in his wrist. Depending on how it goes there’s a chance he’ll be back for the last few nationals.