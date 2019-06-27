450

JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Hill is out for the immediate future after injuring a ligament in his shoulder. He’s undergone surgery and depending on how his recovery goes, could be back for the final three rounds. In the meantime, the team announced Fredrik Noren as a fill-in in the 450 Class for the remainder of Pro Motocross.

DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT

Comment: Merriam suffered a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the immediate future.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/Eye INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Peick is recovering after sustaining major injuries at the Paris Supecross in November.

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | IN

Comment: Plessinger will return to racing this weekend and will make his debut in the 450 Class after being sidelined since Daytona with a broken heel.

COLE SEELY – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Seely sustained a torn labrum and fractured glenoid socket while practicing. He’s out for the season.

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Wilson hasn’t raced in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship yet due to a shoulder injury. The team says he could be back for RedBud or Spring Creek.