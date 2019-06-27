Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
Florida
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Injury Report: Southwick

Injury Report Southwick

June 27, 2019 4:45pm
by:

450

JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Hill is out for the immediate future after injuring a ligament in his shoulder. He’s undergone surgery and depending on how his recovery goes, could be back for the final three rounds. In the meantime, the team announced Fredrik Noren as a fill-in in the 450 Class for the remainder of Pro Motocross. 

DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT

Comment: Merriam suffered a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the immediate future.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/Eye INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Peick is recovering after sustaining major injuries at the Paris Supecross in November. 

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | IN

Comment: Plessinger will return to racing this weekend and will make his debut in the 450 Class after being sidelined since Daytona with a broken heel.

COLE SEELY – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Seely sustained a torn labrum and fractured glenoid socket while practicing. He’s out for the season. 

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Wilson hasn’t raced in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship yet due to a shoulder injury. The team says he could be back for RedBud or Spring Creek.

250

KILLIAN AUBERSON – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Auberson suffered a concussion at Thunder Valley and will miss Southwick.

SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Cantrell is looking to return for Spring Creek after breaking his wrist. 

THOMAS COVINGTON – ILLNESS | OUT

Comment: Covington was recently diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr Virus and will miss Southwick.

JOEY CROWN – BACK | OUT

Comment: Crown is looking to return to racing at RedBud after compressing two vertebrae in his back. 

MITCHELL FALK – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Falk is back on the bike after breaking his collarbone at Hangtown. He’ll likely return at Spring Creek.

AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Forkner is out for the summer due to a torn ACL suffered at the Nashville Supercross. 

GARRETT MARCHBANKS – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks will miss Southwick after a bad crash at High Point.

JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT

Comment: Martin will return to action in 2020 due to a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek.

JORDON SMITH – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Smith is recovering following surgery to fix damaged tendons in his wrist. Depending on how it goes there’s a chance he’ll be back for the last few nationals.