After one week off, the PulpMX Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes back in with some heavy High Point talk. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Daniel Blair of EagleGrit.com to break everything down including how Blair is getting through the summer watching motocross.

Pro Circuit’s Mitch Payton needs no introduction and we’re excited to have him back on the show to talk about AC92’s four-for-four start to the nationals, that supercross season, 2020, and whatever else pops up.

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols went 5-5 on the day at High Point for fifth overall in the 250 Class and led some laps in moto two. Nichols is off to a good start in the series after leading early in the 250SX West Region. We’ll have Colt on to talk about his day at High Point, the latest fashion trends, and more.

Friend of the show Phil Nicoletti will call in from Manitoba to update us all on how round three of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship went. We’ll ask Phil about that one moto deal, his thoughts on Manitoba, what he’s going to do on his break, and more.

Eric Peronnard, who’s fresh off the X-Games event in China, will also join us in studio and we’ll talk to him about that, the Montreal SX, our Hawaiian SX adventure, what’s next for him, and more. Always an interesting guy to talk to, Eric will help us learn the sport better.

Jason Thomas, from Fly Racing, will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

