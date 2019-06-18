Kawasaki Redesigns Four-Stroke KX250 for 2020 | by: Press Release

Following the highly-regarded redesign of the 2019 KX450 (our man Ping loves that bike) Kawasaki has revamped the KX250 for 2020. That redesign includes a name change, as, like the 450, the F is dropped from the title, and the name is now just KX250. The bike features a totally new engine designed to produce more power, especially at high RPM. Kawasaki's full press release with info is below: The Kawasaki KX™250 has more AMA motocross and supercross success than any other manufacturer in its class and returns for 2020 with a list of enhancements that are designed to keep it the best performing bike on the track. The 2020 model offers a new engine with improvements inspired by Kawasaki’s racing efforts for more top end power, as well as better handling thanks to a revised chassis and new KYB suspension components. With championship heritage that boasts 17 AMA professional titles and more than 160 race wins since 2004, the KX250 is the ideal platform for experienced riders looking to get the upper hand on their competition. The KX250 is instilled with a high level of technology and KX™ DNA that makes it the bike that builds champions. Its power, handling and adjustability personalize the feel and provide high confidence for motocross and off-road riding, both at the amateur and professional level. The most powerful KX250 engine to date comes by the way of a revised bore and stroke, valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers and bridged-box piston that is inspired by Kawasaki’s factory racing efforts. Complementing the increased power is an updated slim aluminum perimeter frame with new lower front engine mounts and a new 48 mm KYB coil-spring front fork and rear shock unit that allow for precise tuning. Engine NEW engine with increased peak power

NEW revised bore and stroke

NEW finger-follower valve actuation

NEW larger-diameter intake and exhaust valves

NEW larger-bore high performance piston

NEW low-friction crankshaft pin plain bearings

NEW stronger cam chain and relocated cam chain tensioner

NEW shorter intake funnel

NEW larger throttle body

NEW shorter exhaust system design

Kawasaki released this dyno chart to show a power comparison between the new bike and old. Kawasaki

Acclaimed for its high output and smooth power delivery, the KX250 features a new engine with improved power, an even more potent high rpm range and a higher rev limit. Tuned to best suit race-experienced riders, the 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine focuses on more top-end rev thanks to improvements by Kawasaki’s factory racing efforts. The new engine features a revised bore and stroke that measures 78.0 x 52.2 mm. The wider bore enables the use of larger intake and exhaust valves and provides greater flow for high rpm performance. Like the design found on the KX™450 motorcycle, the KX250 now utilizes the finger-follower valve actuation – a valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers. This design increases the rev limit and allows for the use of more aggressive cam profiles, which contributes to high rpm performance. The change to finger-follower valve actuation reduces the valve train mass compared to a tappet-style actuation. A diamond-like carbon coating on the finger followers helps protect against wear. Complementing the more aggressive cams are larger-diameter intake and exhaust valves with increased lift, flowing more air and contributing to improved power. Straighter intake ports contribute to increased intake efficiency. The new cams benefit from a thin and highly durable gas soft-nitride treatment to reduce wear and increase high rpm reliability. Lightweight titanium valves reduce reciprocating weight and offer high rpm reliability. The cylinder is offset 3 mm forward, reducing mechanical loss and increasing engine performance. Further increasing reliability is a stronger cam chain and relocation of the cam chain tensioner to the cylinder head, which offsets the increased loads from the more aggressive camshafts and higher revving engine.

Green highlights the new valve-train, also unlocked via a bigger bore (and shorter stroke) which allows for larger valves. Kawasaki

A plateau honing process of the cylinder bore results in a smooth surface with good oil-retention. The smooth surface also helps to reduce mechanical loss and improve power. A new, larger-bore, high-performance piston features the same design used by Kawasaki’s factory racers and contributes strong performance at all rpm. A short skirt, reinforced external ribs and the use of a bridged-box piston, featuring internal bracing, allow for a lightweight and strong piston design. The piston’s revised crown design helps achieve the engine’s higher compression ratio, while a dry film lubricant coating on the piston skirts reduces friction at low rpm and helps with the piston bedding-in process. To reduce mechanical loss and lift overall performance, the crankshaft pin has been fitted with new low-friction plain bearings. The airbox construction has been revised and features a shorter, tapered intake funnel, contributing to increased high rpm performance. The KX250 remains the only production motocross bike with dual injectors, an injector downstream of the throttle valve that is tasked with delivering a smooth, instant response, and a second, upstream injector located close to the airbox for a significant contribution to engine output at high rpm. The exhaust system length has been shortened to help increase high rpm performance and the hydro-formed joint pipe now features a reverse taper design. A larger throttle body flows a greater volume of air and provides a boost in high rpm performance. Adding to Kawasaki’s engineering efforts for increased airflow is the repositioning of the intake duct for an even straighter approach for intake air. The downdraft-style intake routing increases the intake air’s approach angle into the cylinder, improving cylinder-filling efficiency and increasing the engines power. DFI® COUPLERS Contributing to the race-winning engine characteristics, the digital fuel injection system of the KX250 features a coupler package that has set the industry standard. Each KX250 motorcycle comes standard with three different couplers, easily allowing riders to select pre-programmed fuel injection and ignition mapping to suit their riding style or track conditions. The four-pin DFI® couplers select maps that are designed for standard, hard or soft terrain settings. Changing the engine map is as simple as connecting the coupler cap of choice. For riders looking to fine tune their ECU settings, the KX FI Calibration Kit (Handheld) is offered as a Kawasaki Genuine Accessory, and provides access to the fully programmable ECU. The handheld device eliminates the need for a trackside laptop and gives riders the ability to create custom maps for precise adjustment of fuel and ignition settings. The user-friendly device can store up to seven preset maps and is PC-compatible.

2020 KX250 Kawasaki

LAUNCH CONTROL The launch control system of the KX250 motorcycle is a major advantage and favorite for riders who are focused on getting to the first turn ahead of their competition. The push-button activation retards ignition timing in first and second gear, helping maximize traction on slippery surfaces like concrete starting pads and put the bike’s potent power to the ground. Once the rider shifts into third gear, normal ignition mapping immediately resumes and full power is restored. CHASSIS NEW lower front engine mounts The slim aluminum perimeter frame uses a lightweight construction composed of forged, extruded and cast parts that contribute to light, nimble handling. Thanks to new lower front engine mounts, changing from a through bolt to stud bolts at the front of the crankcase, the overall frame rigidity has been revised with improved ability to absorb bumps. The center of gravity and key dimensions such as swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations have all been carefully selected so that the rear tire drives the bike forward. SUSPENSION & BRAKES NEW 48 mm KYB coil-spring fork

NEW KYB shock unit complements front fork

NEW Uni-Trak® rear suspension link

NEW stiffer front and rear spring rates

NEW revised front brake pad material

NEW larger-diameter 250 mm rear disc

NEW rear brake master cylinder For 2020, the KX250 is equipped with new large diameter 48 mm KYB inverted coil-spring front forks that offer improved action at the initial part of the fork stroke. The forks feature large-diameter inner tubes, enabling the use of 25 mm damping pistons and delivering smooth action and firm damping. A Kashima Coat on the forks’ outer tubes creates a hard, low-friction surface to help prevent wear abrasion on the inside of the tubes, ensuring the sliding surfaces remain smooth over time, while protecting the outside against corrosion. The lubricating material in the coat contributes to smoother suspension action and a better overall ride feel.

2020 KX250 Kawasaki