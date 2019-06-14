Pro Circuit Releases 2019 KX450 and YZ250F Titanium Valves

CORONA, CA—Our commitment to offer our customers the very best engine performance parts continues with the release of our titanium exhaust and intake valves for the 2019 KX450 and intake valves for the 2019 YZ250F models. Our titanium valves incorporate a flat faced design for increased compression, are tested using our in-house dyno machine, and manufactured to our exact specifications by Del West, the industry leader in F-1 valve technology.

Each exhaust and intake valve is CNC-machined and precision ground. A thermal-nitride coating is then applied to increase performance, durability and help reduce normal wear. Pro Circuit's titanium exhaust and intake valves will help extend the life of 2019 KX450 and 2019 YZ250F engines while providing a gain in performance.

