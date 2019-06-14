Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Pro Circuit Releases 2019 KX450 and YZ250F Titanium Valves

June 14, 2019 5:00pm | by:
CORONA, CA—Our commitment to offer our customers the very best engine performance parts continues with the release of our titanium exhaust and intake valves for the 2019 KX450 and intake valves for the 2019 YZ250F models. Our titanium valves incorporate a flat faced design for increased compression, are tested using our in-house dyno machine, and manufactured to our exact specifications by Del West, the industry leader in F-1 valve technology. 

Each exhaust and intake valve is CNC-machined and precision ground. A thermal-nitride coating is then applied to increase performance, durability and help reduce normal wear. Pro Circuit's titanium exhaust and intake valves will help extend the life of 2019 KX450 and 2019 YZ250F engines while providing a gain in performance.

Pro Circuit. We Race. 

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.