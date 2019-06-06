Cameron McAdoo to Join Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM

Freelance journalist Michael Lindsay was out at Glen Helen today and is reporting that Cameron McAdoo will fill-in at Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM “for the next few rounds…and hopefully the future.”

The team has yet to release an official announcement.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is off this week, so McAdoo could make his debut with the team starting at the High Point National on June 15. McAdoo came into the 2019 Pro Motocross season as a free agent, after his fill-in ride with GEICO Honda concluded at the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

McAdoo took Chase Sexton’s place in the 250SX West Region (Sexton returned for the East Region and won the title), finishing fifth in points. He earned his first podium at in Las Vegas in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown season-finale.

Although McAdoo would not be racing for GEICO Honda during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the team provided him with a bike that he could use to practice on so he could stay prepared for Pro Motocross.

McAdoo made nine starts in the 250 Class during the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as a member of GEICO Honda, finishing 15th in the points standings. His best moto finish was a fifth at Unadilla and his best overall finish was 11th at Tennessee and Unadilla.

TLD is already without Mitchell Falk (collarbone) and Sean Cantrell (wrist). Current MX2 Australian Motocross points leader Wilson Todd has raced the last two rounds for the team.