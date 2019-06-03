Results Archive
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Thunder Valley

June 3, 2019 12:10pm
For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for a complete review of the Thunder Valley National. From Roczen’s win to ET’s goggle issue to AC and Justin Cooper going at it. We also review Weege’s beep-gate, TV show, and what happened in the first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Mx Tour in Calgary.

Listen below or here or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.