Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 1 (of 12) - Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA
Hangtown - 450
Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|4 - 1
|Kawasaki KX
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|2 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|5 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|3 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|7 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|8 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|6 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|11 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|10 - 9
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|11
|Jake Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|13 - 11
|Honda CRF450
|12
|Todd Waters
|Australia
|12 - 13
|Husqvarna FC 450
|13
|Ben LaMay
|Anchorage, AK
|14 - 12
|Honda CRF450
|14
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|9 - 18
|Honda CRF450
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|17 - 17
|Honda CRF450
|16
|Toshiki Tomita
|Kanazawa, Japan
|36 - 14
|Honda CRF450
|17
|Taiki Koga
|Japan
|23 - 15
|Kawasaki KX
|18
|Dylan Merriam
|Corona, CA
|20 - 16
|Husqvarna FC 450
|19
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand
|15 - 40
|Honda CRF450
|20
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|18 - 19
|Kawasaki KX
Hangtown - 250
Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CAFull Results
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|47
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|43
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|38
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|36
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|35
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|32
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|27
|8
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|26
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|23
|10
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|23
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|47
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|43
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|36
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|36
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|33
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|29
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|24
|8
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|22
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|20
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|19
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 6 (of 18) - MXGP of Protugal - Agueda
MXGP of Portugal - MXGP
Agueda - Agueda, Portugal
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|3 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|6 - 4
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 10
|Yamaha
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|7 - 7
|Husqvarna
|7
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|5 - 9
|Kawasaki
|8
|Romain Febvre
|France
|9 - 6
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 8
|KTM
|10
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|15 - 5
|Yamaha
MXGP of Portugal - MX2
Agueda - Agueda, Portugal
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|2 - 4
|Husqvarna
|3
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|4 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|7 - 2
|Kawasaki
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|9 - 9
|Yamaha
|6
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|14 - 5
|Kawasaki
|7
|Tom Vialle
|France
|6 - 13
|KTM
|8
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|8 - 12
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|3 - 33
|Yamaha
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|13 - 11
|Kawasaki
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|285
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|251
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|197
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|175
|5
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|166
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|153
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|137
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|136
|9
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|122
|10
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|120
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|250
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|247
|3
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|193
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|170
|5
|Tom Vialle
|France
|164
|6
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|155
|7
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|155
|8
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|128
|9
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|127
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|122
125 ALL STAR RACE
Round 1 (of 12) - Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1
|#2 Ryan Villopoto
|Yamaha
|2
|#141 Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|3
|#19 Brandon Ray
|KTM
|4
|#13 Wyatt Mattson
|Husqvarna
|5
|#15 Carter Dubach
|Yamaha
|6
|#671 Tyler DuCray
|KTM
|7
|#35 Angus Riordan
|KTM
|8
|#972 Cole Barbieri
|Suzuki
|9
|#184 Dennis Stapleton
|Husqvarna
|10
|#316 Ty Freehill
|Yamaha
|11
|#101 Derik Denzin
|Yamaha
|12
|#333 John Ayers
|Husqvarna
|13
|#52 Antonio Calavano
|KTM
|14
|#27 Bryson Olson
|Honda
|15
|#53 Conner Degraaf
|KTM
|16
|#177 Toline Tyler
|KTM
|17
|#71 Hunter Cross
|KTM
|18
|#618 Talon Gorman
|Honda
|19
|#78 Steven Stultz
|Yamaha
|20
|#222 Jared Lang
|Honda
|21
|#296 Dylan Simao
|Yamaha
|22
|#33 Geoff Wills
|KTM
|23
|#13 Tyler Edmondson
|Honda
|24
|#1 Aron Martin
|25
|#401 Wyatt Bullen
|Kawasaki
|26
|#263 Trevor Brooks
|KTM
|27
|#676 Blaine Holdsclaw
|Yamaha
|28
|#24 Derek Cappiello
|Yamaha
|29
|#771 Chase Forsberg
|KTM
|30
|#944 Nick Roby
|Kawasaki
|31
|#58 Jeremy Ryan
|KTM
|32
|#373 Ryan Eager
|Suzuki
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 6 (of 13) - The John Penton GNCC - Sunday Creek Raceway - Millfield, OH
The John Penton - Overall Race
Sunday Creek Raceway - Millfield, OH
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Thad Duvall
|02:51:17.699
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|2
|Kailub Russell
|02:51:32.531
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:52:41.999
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|4
|Steward Baylor
|02:54:56.719
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|5
|Josh Strang
|02:55:49.358
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|6
|Ben Kelley
|02:56:32.256
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|7
|Josh Toth
|02:56:44.620
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|8
|Ricky Russell
|02:57:11.493
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|9
|Grant Baylor
|02:58:15.660
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|10
|Craig Delong
|03:02:40.940
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
Sunday Creek Raceway - Millfield, OH
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:56:32.256
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:02:40.940
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Evan Smith
|03:06:39.510
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Austin Lee
|03:08:24.371
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:11:34.670
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
|6
|Liam Draper
|03:13:46.495
|New Zealand
|KTM
|7
|Ben Parsons
|03:13:48.836
|Orlando, FL
|Husqvarna
|8
|Alex Teagarden
|03:13:50.231
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Samuel Evans
|03:19:33.530
|Saint Albans, WV
|KTM
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:51:23.254
|Landrum, SC
|Kawasaki
The John Penton - WXC Race
Sunday Creek Raceway - Millfield, OH
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|02:12:33.593
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|02:17:15.580
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|01:51:00.010
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Korie Steede
|01:48:43.379
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|02:04:17.219
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Annelisa Davis
|02:08:34.799
|Birchrunville, PA
|KTM
|7
|Shelby Rolen
|02:04:48.069
|Knoxville, TN
|Kawasaki
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:35:59.239
|Bloomington, IN
|Yamaha
|9
|Tayla Jones
|00:24:09.898
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|00:25:25.243
|Mchenry, MD
|KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|165
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|152
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|123
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|111
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|93
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|83
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|81
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|65
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|58
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|52
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|119
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|107
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|91
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|78
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|77
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|71
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|69
|9
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|65
|10
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|65
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|165
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|153
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|101
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|97
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|47
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|9
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
|10
|Logan Lowrey
|Trenton, MO
|34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|160
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|153
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|125
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|107
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|85
|6
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|84
|8
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|73
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|69
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|64
Other championship standings
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Through Round 5
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|275
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|271
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|265
|4th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|210
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|207
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|283
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|260
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|258
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|212
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|212
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|289
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|272
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|257
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|218
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|200
Dutch Masters
Through Round 2
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|97
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|79
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|67
|4th
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|60
|5th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|55
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|94
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|65
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|62
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|Husqvarna
|58
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|56
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 2
MX1 Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|94
|2nd
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|92
|3rd
|Lewis Tombs
|Honda
|70
|4th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|58
|5th
|Alexander Brown
|KTM
|57
MX2 Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|KTM
|97
|2nd
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|85
|3rd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|76
|4th
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|70
|5th
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|70
WORCS
Through Round 5
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|125
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|102
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|81
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|71
|5th
|Dalton Shirey
|Husqvarna
|65
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Women’s
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike