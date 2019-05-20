Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

May 20, 2019 5:00am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 1 (of 12) - Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA

Hangtown - 450

- Rancho Cordova, CA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany1 - 2 Honda CRF450
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO4 - 1 Kawasaki KX
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM2 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA5 - 3 Husqvarna FC 450
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC3 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Marvin Musquin La Reole, France7 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F FE
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY8 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA6 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Dean Ferris Australia11 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
10Justin Bogle Cushing, OK10 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F FE
11Jake Masterpool Paradise, TX13 - 11 Honda CRF450
12Todd Waters Australia12 - 13 Husqvarna FC 450
13Ben LaMay Anchorage, AK14 - 12 Honda CRF450
14Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA9 - 18 Honda CRF450
15Fredrik Noren Sweden17 - 17 Honda CRF450
16Toshiki Tomita Kanazawa, Japan36 - 14 Honda CRF450
17 Japan23 - 15 Kawasaki KX
18Dylan Merriam Corona, CA20 - 16 Husqvarna FC 450
19Cody Cooper New Zealand15 - 40 Honda CRF450
20Tyler Bowers Danville, KY18 - 19 Kawasaki KX
Hangtown - 250

- Rancho Cordova, CA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL2 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK5 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France3 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL4 - 6 Honda CRF250
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL6 - 7 Honda CRF250
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA7 - 11 Husqvarna FC 250
8Alex Martin Millville, MN23 - 2 Suzuki Rm-z250
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC14 - 8 KTM 250 SX-F FE
10Christian Craig Hemet, CA13 - 10 Honda CRF250
11Hunter Lawrence Australia11 - 12 Honda CRF250
12Wilson Todd Australia15 - 9 Husqvarna FC 250
13Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT8 - 17 Kawasaki KX250F
14Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX12 - 14 Yamaha YZ250F
15Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador9 - 40 Kawasaki KX250F
16Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA10 - 25 KTM 250 SX-F FE
17Jordon Smith Belmont, NC19 - 13 KTM 250 SX-F FE
18Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC16 - 16 Suzuki Rm-z250
19Killian Auberson Switzerland28 - 15 KTM 250 SX-F
20Jordan Bailey Orlando, FL17 - 19 Husqvarna FC 250
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany47
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO43
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM38
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA36
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC35
6Marvin Musquin La Reole, France32
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY27
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA26
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK23
10Dean Ferris Australia23
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL47
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY43
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK36
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France36
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL33
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL29
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA24
8Alex Martin Millville, MN22
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC20
10Hunter Lawrence Australia19
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 6 (of 18) - MXGP of Protugal - Agueda

MXGP of Portugal - MXGP

- Agueda, Portugal

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 1 Honda
2Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 2 KTM
3Arnaud Tonus Switzerland3 - 3 Yamaha
4Clement Desalle Belgium6 - 4 Kawasaki
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland4 - 10 Yamaha
6Pauls Jonass Latvia7 - 7 Husqvarna
7Julien Lieber Belgium5 - 9 Kawasaki
8Romain Febvre France9 - 6 Yamaha
9Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands8 - 8 KTM
10Gautier Paulin France15 - 5 Yamaha
MXGP of Portugal - MX2

- Agueda, Portugal

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark2 - 4 Husqvarna
3Mitchell Evans Australia4 - 3 Honda
4Henry Jacobi Germany7 - 2 Kawasaki
5Maxime Renaux France9 - 9 Yamaha
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands14 - 5 Kawasaki
7Tom Vialle France6 - 13 KTM
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom8 - 12 Kawasaki
9Jago Geerts Belgium3 - 33 Yamaha
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI13 - 11 Kawasaki
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy285
2Tim Gajser Slovenia251
3Gautier Paulin France197
4Clement Desalle Belgium175
5Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania166
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland153
7Pauls Jonass Latvia137
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium136
9Arnaud Tonus Switzerland122
10Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands120
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain250
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark247
3Henry Jacobi Germany193
4Jago Geerts Belgium170
5Tom Vialle France164
6Ben Watson United Kingdom155
7Mitchell Evans Australia155
8Davy Pootjes Netherlands128
9Adam Sterry United Kingdom127
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa122
125 ALL STAR RACE

Round 1 (of 12) - Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA

FinishRiderMachine
1#2 Ryan VillopotoYamaha
2#141 Robbie WagemanYamaha
3 #19 Brandon RayKTM
4#13 Wyatt MattsonHusqvarna
5#15 Carter DubachYamaha
6 #671 Tyler DuCrayKTM
7#35 Angus RiordanKTM
8#972 Cole BarbieriSuzuki
9#184 Dennis StapletonHusqvarna
10#316 Ty FreehillYamaha
11#101 Derik DenzinYamaha
12#333 John AyersHusqvarna
13#52 Antonio CalavanoKTM
14#27 Bryson OlsonHonda
15#53 Conner DegraafKTM
16#177 Toline TylerKTM
17#71 Hunter CrossKTM
18#618 Talon GormanHonda
19#78 Steven StultzYamaha
20#222 Jared LangHonda
21#296 Dylan SimaoYamaha
22#33 Geoff WillsKTM
23#13 Tyler EdmondsonHonda
24#1 Aron Martin
25#401 Wyatt BullenKawasaki
26#263 Trevor BrooksKTM
27#676 Blaine HoldsclawYamaha
28#24 Derek CappielloYamaha
29#771 Chase ForsbergKTM
30#944 Nick RobyKawasaki
31#58 Jeremy RyanKTM
32#373 Ryan EagerSuzuki

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 6 (of 13) - The John Penton GNCC - Sunday Creek Raceway - Millfield, OH

The John Penton - Overall Race

- Millfield, OH

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Thad Duvall 02:51:17.699Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
2Kailub Russell 02:51:32.531Boonville, NC KTM
3Trevor Bollinger 02:52:41.999Morganton, NC Husqvarna
4Steward Baylor 02:54:56.719Belton, SC KTM
5Josh Strang 02:55:49.358Australia Kawasaki
6Ben Kelley 02:56:32.256Harwinton, CT KTM
7Josh Toth 02:56:44.620Winstead, CT KTM
8 02:57:11.493Duvall, WA Yamaha
9Grant Baylor 02:58:15.660Belton, SC KTM
10Craig Delong 03:02:40.940Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
The John Penton - XC2 Pro Race

- Millfield, OH

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley 02:56:32.256Harwinton, CT KTM
2Craig Delong 03:02:40.940Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
3 03:06:39.510Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
4Austin Lee 03:08:24.371Bedford, IN Honda
5Michael Witkowski 03:11:34.670North Liberty, IN Beta
6 03:13:46.495New Zealand KTM
7 03:13:48.836Orlando, FL Husqvarna
8Alex Teagarden 03:13:50.231Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
9 03:19:33.530Saint Albans, WV KTM
10 02:51:23.254Landrum, SC Kawasaki
Full Results

The John Penton - WXC Race

- Millfield, OH

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Becca N Sheets 02:12:33.593Circleville, OH KTM
2Mackenzie Tricker 02:17:15.580Travelers Rest, SC KTM
3 01:51:00.010New Zealand Yamaha
4Korie Steede 01:48:43.379Beloit, OH GasGas
5 02:04:17.219Bridgeton, NJ KTM
6 02:08:34.799Birchrunville, PA KTM
7 02:04:48.069Knoxville, TN Kawasaki
8 02:35:59.239Bloomington, IN Yamaha
9Tayla Jones 00:24:09.898Australia Husqvarna
10 00:25:25.243Mchenry, MD KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC165
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV152
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC123
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC111
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT93
6Josh Strang Australia83
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT81
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA65
9 Cookeville, TN58
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN52
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT180
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN119
3 Jefferson, GA107
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN91
5 New Zealand78
6 Millville, NJ77
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
8 Landrum, SC69
9 Sumter, SC65
10Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA65
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL165
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL153
3 West Sunbury, PA101
4 Indianola, PA97
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Fife Lake, MI56
7 Waterford Works, NJ47
8 Lynnville, IN46
9 Gilbert, SC37
10 Trenton, MO34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH160
2Tayla Jones Australia153
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC125
4 New Zealand107
5 Bridgeton, NJ85
6 Mchenry, MD84
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH84
8 Knoxville, TN73
9 Bloomington, IN69
10 Birchrunville, PA64
Other championship standings

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 5

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha275
2ndHayden MellrossKTM271
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna265
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki210
5thJayden RykersSuzuki207

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna283
2ndKyle WebsterHonda260
3rdJay WilsonYamaha258
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha212
5thAaron TantiYamaha212

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM289
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha272
3rdRhys BuddHonda257
4thBrodie EllisYamaha218
5thMason RoweKTM200

Dutch Masters

Through Round 2

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna97
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM79
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna67
4thMax AnstieKTM60
5thPetar PetrovKTM55

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki94
2ndJago GeertsYamaha65
3rdBen WatsonYamaha62
4thDavy PootjesHusqvarna58
5thAdam SterryKawasaki56

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 2

MX1 Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stShaun SimpsonKTM94
2ndTommy SearleKawasaki92
3rdLewis TombsHonda70
4thHarri KullasHonda58
5thAlexander BrownKTM57

MX2 Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stConrad MewseKTM97
2ndBas VaessenKTM85
3rdAlvin OstlundHusqvarna76
4thJosh GilbertHonda70
5thDylan WalshHusqvarna70

WORCS

Through Round 5

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM125
2ndDante OliveiraKTM102
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna81
4thZach BellKawasaki71
5thDalton  ShireyHusqvarna65

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDEnduroCrossWomen’s
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDErzberg RodeoBike