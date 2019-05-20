The opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is over and there are lots of topics to touch on tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Alex Ray in-studio to talk about what he saw from the couch at the opener and more.

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen grabbed his first win in more than two years with a very strong 1-2 day at Hangtown. We’ll have Kenny on the show for the first time in a while to talk about his day, his prep coming into this race, how he’s feeling, and more.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo took home his second career 250 Class win with 2-1 scores and he’s a friend of the show so you know we’ll have AC on to tell us about that. Adam will also touch on his Vegas finale, that great second moto, the mud, and more.

GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig had himself a good day back racing after a difficult supercross season. Craig even told us he had fun in the mud in the second moto! We’ll have Christian on to tell us about his day and whether or not he’s gotten a taser.

Craig’s teammate Hunter Lawrence finally made his American debut and although he had a crash that, uhhh, opened things up for him, all in all it was a good start to the season considering it was his first race in a while with riders on this level. We’ll have Hunter on the show to tell us about his thoughts on American motocross.

Jason Thomas, from Fly Racing, will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

