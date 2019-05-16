Head over to Road2Recovery.com to donate to the recovery efforts of some of the athletes below, as well as other behind-the-scenes industry folks who make racing possible.
450SX
JASON ANDERSON – ARM, RIBS, LIVER, LUNG, BACK | IN
Comment: Jason Anderson will return to racing at Hangtown after breaking his arm and some ribs, lacerating his liver, sustaining a partially collapsed lung, and injuring his back while practicing for supercross.
JUSTIN BARCIA – SHOULDER, WRISTS | IN
Comment: Barcia missed the last few rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to various problems, including shoulder and wrist issues. He is officially in for Hangtown.
BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Bloss is aiming for a return to racing at High Point after suffering a torn ACL prior to supercross.
JOSH GRANT – RIBS, LEG | OUT
Comment: Grant injured his leg and two ribs while practicing during supercross. He’s out for the weekend.
WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT
Comment: Peick recently had another surgery to correct some issues he was still dealing with due to his big crash at the Paris Supercross. The surgery was a success, although currently there is no timetable on a return.
AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT
Comment: Plessinger suffered a broken heel in Daytona and will miss Hangtown. The team hasn’t announced a timetable on Plessinger’s return. Australian champ Dean Ferris will fill in until then.
JOEY SAVATGY – SHOULDER, LEG | OUT
Comment: Savatgy will miss the season opener due to a nagging shoulder injury suffered in Nashville and a hematoma in his leg sustained in Las Vegas. He hopes to be ready to race at Thunder Valley.
DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Wilson will likely miss the “first couple rounds” of the season due to an injured shoulder suffered in Denver.
250SX
SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT
Comment: After taking some time off to deal with what he thought was a sprained wrist, Cantrell learned he actually had a fractured bone in his wrist. He’s off the bike and there is no timetable on his return.
AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Forkner tore his ACL during practice in Nashville. He’s had surgery and will miss the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
JACOB HAYES – HAND | IN
Comment: Hayes, who dealt with a hand injury during the second half of supercross, will return for Hangtown after missing Vegas.
HUNTER LAWRENCE – COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Lawrence will make his American debut at Hangtown after missing the supercross season with a collarbone injury.
JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT
Comment: Martin’s recovery is going well and he’s been cleared to ride a stationary bike after suffering a burst fracture to his vertebrae last year at Muddy Creek. He’s expected to be ready to go in 2020.
SHANE MCELRATH – BACK | IN
Comment: McElrath pulled the plug on his supercross season at Seattle due to nerve pain in his back. He’ll be back for Hangtown.
MITCHell OLDENBURG – LEG, BUTTOCK | OUT
Comment: Oldenburg had a crash in Las Vegas in which he sustained third degree burns on his buttock. He was admitted to the hospital where a skin graft was taken from his thigh to help repair the damage. Currently there is not scheduled date for his return.
JORDON SMITH – WRIST | IN
Comment: Smith injured his wrist and missed most of the supercross season. He’ll make his return to racing at Hangtown.