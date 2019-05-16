Results Archive
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Articles
Injury Report: Hangtown

May 16, 2019 4:45pm
Head over to Road2Recovery.com to donate to the recovery efforts of some of the athletes below, as well as other behind-the-scenes industry folks who make racing possible.

450SX

JASON ANDERSON – ARM, RIBS, LIVER, LUNG, BACK | IN

Comment: Jason Anderson will return to racing at Hangtown after breaking his arm and some ribs, lacerating his liver, sustaining a partially collapsed lung, and injuring his back while practicing for supercross. 

JUSTIN BARCIA – SHOULDER, WRISTS | IN

Comment: Barcia missed the last few rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to various problems, including shoulder and wrist issues. He is officially in for Hangtown. 

BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Bloss is aiming for a return to racing at High Point after suffering a torn ACL prior to supercross.

JOSH GRANT – RIBS, LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant injured his leg and two ribs while practicing during supercross. He’s out for the weekend.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Peick recently had another surgery to correct some issues he was still dealing with due to his big crash at the Paris Supercross. The surgery was a success, although currently there is no timetable on a return.

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT

Comment: Plessinger suffered a broken heel in Daytona and will miss Hangtown. The team hasn’t announced a timetable on Plessinger’s return. Australian champ Dean Ferris will fill in until then. 

JOEY SAVATGY – SHOULDER, LEG | OUT

Comment: Savatgy will miss the season opener due to a nagging shoulder injury suffered in Nashville and a hematoma in his leg sustained in Las Vegas. He hopes to be ready to race at Thunder Valley. 

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Wilson will likely miss the “first couple rounds” of the season due to an injured shoulder suffered in Denver.

250SX

SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT

Comment: After taking some time off to deal with what he thought was a sprained wrist, Cantrell learned he actually had a fractured bone in his wrist. He’s off the bike and there is no timetable on his return.

AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Forkner tore his ACL during practice in Nashville. He’s had surgery and will miss the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

JACOB HAYES – HAND | IN

Comment: Hayes, who dealt with a hand injury during the second half of supercross, will return for Hangtown after missing Vegas. 

HUNTER LAWRENCE – COLLARBONE | IN

Comment: Lawrence will make his American debut at Hangtown after missing the supercross season with a collarbone injury.

JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT

Comment: Martin’s recovery is going well and he’s been cleared to ride a stationary bike after suffering a burst fracture to his vertebrae last year at Muddy Creek. He’s expected to be ready to go in 2020. 

SHANE MCELRATH – BACK | IN

Comment: McElrath pulled the plug on his supercross season at Seattle due to nerve pain in his back. He’ll be back for Hangtown. 

MITCHell OLDENBURG – LEG, BUTTOCK | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg had a crash in Las Vegas in which he sustained third degree burns on his buttock. He was admitted to the hospital where a skin graft was taken from his thigh to help repair the damage. Currently there is not scheduled date for his return. 

JORDON SMITH – WRIST | IN

Comment: Smith injured his wrist and missed most of the supercross season. He’ll make his return to racing at Hangtown.