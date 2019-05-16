As expected, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson will miss the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener this Saturday at Hangtown due to a shoulder injury. In a Instagram post, Wilson said he’ll miss the “first couple rounds” of the championship.

Wilson said he’s yet to return to riding since suffering the injury in a crash at Denver Supercross on April 13.

“Update: What’s up everyone. With round 1 of Hangtown coming up it kills me to say I won’t be lining up for the first couple rounds. I still haven’t rode my bike yet all I have been doing is physical therapy and training. I’m doing all I can to be back and it sucks to miss the beginning of the season. Thank you all for the support. I will be back once I’m 100%.”

Wilson sustained the injury in the 450SX main event in Denver when he came up short in a rhythm section, causing his bike to throw him over the handlebars and the bike to land on him. The crash was reportedly caused by a mechanical issue.

Wilson underwent an MRI and it was determined that the injury did not need surgery but would require rest.

After beginning the 2019 supercross season on his own effort, Wilson rejoined the factory Husqvarna team as a fill-in for Jason Anderson. The team will go with three riders in Pro Motocross, with Wilson joining Anderson and Zach Osborne.