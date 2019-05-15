Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy announced he will miss the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross season opener at Hangtown this Saturday as he continues to deal with a nagging shoulder injury suffered in Nashville and a hematoma in his leg sustained at the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Las Vegas.

In a Instagram post, Savatgy wrote that the goal right now is to be ready for round three of the championship at Thunder Valley.

“Unfortunately I won’t be lining up for the start of the outdoor series,” he wrote. “Between my nagging shoulder injury and my leg issue from Vegas, the goal right now honestly is Colorado at best. I’m bummed, haven’t missed a start of the mx series since 2014.. but I want to get healthy and come back 100%.. sorry to let the fans down but I’m doing my best to return ASAP.”

Savatgy is coming off a highly successful supercross season in which he earned five top five finishes and garnered Rookie of the Year honors en route to eighth in points.

Savatgy initially sustained a shoulder injury in a crash at Nashville Supercross but continued to ride through the pain and earned a fifth place finish the following round in Denver.

This season will mark Savatgy’s first full season in the 450 Class in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross.