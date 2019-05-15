Results Archive
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Burn Injury To Sideline Mitchell Oldenburg For Hangtown

May 15, 2019 11:20am | by:
Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Mitchell Oldenburg will be sidelined for the opening round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross this Saturday at Hangtown after suffering a third-degree burn on his buttocks at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale in Las Vegas.

In the 250 LCQ in Las Vegas, Oldenburg went down in the whoops and the bike came down on top of him (as seen in the Instagram post below). According to Oldenburg, he went to a burn specialist in San Diego on Thursday after the race and doctors discovered he suffered a third-degree burn and “full thickness,” which meant the injury would not heal.

Oldenburg underwent surgery for a skin graft on Sunday morning and said he is required to remain in the hospital for a minimum of five days. At this time, a return date has not been determined.

Oldenburg missed all of Pro Motocross in 2018 due to a knee injury.

Below is his full post, including photos of the burn.

Been dreading making this post but I figured I should keep y’all posted! As most of you know I fried my butt cheek in vegas on Thursday (5/13) I went down to San Diego to see a burn specialist just to make sure we are getting this thing taken care of. Turns out it was WAY worse than any of us had thought... the burn was 3rd degree and full thickness meaning it wasn’t going to heal. They admitted me to the hospital immediately and had scheduled surgery for a skin graft. I had surgery Sunday morning and am stuck in the hospital for minimum 5 days.. completely gutted to miss the beginning of the @promotocross series.. can’t believe something this stupid has me stuck in the hospital for 10 days or more.. sticking to the plan and not giving up I’ll be back (3rd pic is of the graft they took from my thigh)

