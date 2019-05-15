Burn Injury To Sideline Mitchell Oldenburg For Hangtown
Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Mitchell Oldenburg will be sidelined for the opening round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross this Saturday at Hangtown after suffering a third-degree burn on his buttocks at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale in Las Vegas.
In the 250 LCQ in Las Vegas, Oldenburg went down in the whoops and the bike came down on top of him (as seen in the Instagram post below). According to Oldenburg, he went to a burn specialist in San Diego on Thursday after the race and doctors discovered he suffered a third-degree burn and “full thickness,” which meant the injury would not heal.
Oldenburg underwent surgery for a skin graft on Sunday morning and said he is required to remain in the hospital for a minimum of five days. At this time, a return date has not been determined.
Oldenburg missed all of Pro Motocross in 2018 due to a knee injury.
Below is his full post, including photos of the burn.
Been dreading making this post but I figured I should keep y’all posted! As most of you know I fried my butt cheek in vegas on Thursday (5/13) I went down to San Diego to see a burn specialist just to make sure we are getting this thing taken care of. Turns out it was WAY worse than any of us had thought... the burn was 3rd degree and full thickness meaning it wasn’t going to heal. They admitted me to the hospital immediately and had scheduled surgery for a skin graft. I had surgery Sunday morning and am stuck in the hospital for minimum 5 days.. completely gutted to miss the beginning of the @promotocross series.. can’t believe something this stupid has me stuck in the hospital for 10 days or more.. sticking to the plan and not giving up I’ll be back (3rd pic is of the graft they took from my thigh)