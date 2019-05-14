MONSTER ENERGY/PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI #24—AUSTIN FORKNER | 2018: 7th Comment: Forkner will miss the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after undergoing surgery on a torn ACL sustained in qualifying at the Nashville Supercross. #61—GARRETT MARCHBANKS | 2018: 19th Comment: Marchbanks made his pro debut last year at Hangtown but missed most of his rookie season due to injury. #73—MARTIN DAVALOS | 2018: DNR, Injury Comment: Davalos missed all of 2018 due to injury. In 2017, he raced the 450 Class and finished ninth in points. #92—ADAM CIANCIARULO | 2018: DNR, Injury Comment: AC missed all of 2018 due to a knee injury. In 2017, he finished third in points behind Zach Osborne and Jeremy Martin.

GEICO HONDA #6—JEREMY MARTIN | 2018: 14th Comment: Martin is out for the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a burst fracture in his back sustained at the Tennessee National last year. #23—CHASE SEXTON | 2018: 6th Comment: Sexton, the new 250SX East Region Champion, is entering his third season in Pro Motocross and third with the GEICO Honda team. He had two moto podiums last year. #31—RJ HAMPSHIRE | 2018: 4th Comment: This year will mark Hampshire’s fifth season in the class. He finished a career-high fourth overall in 2018, which included his first career moto win and overall win at Budds Creek. #38—CHRISTIAN CRAIG | 2018: 31st (450 Class) Comment: Craig was signed to fill-in at Honda HRC in 2018 for the injured Cole Seely in the 450 Class but missed all but one round due to injury. He’s back in the 250 Class for 2019. #196—HUNTER LAWRENCE | 2018: DNR Comment: The former GP standout will make his U.S. debut at Hangtown. Lawrence missed all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with injury.

Lawrence Simon Cudby

TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL KTM #12—SHANE MCELRATH | 2018: 5th Comment: McElrath won his first career overall (Tennessee) and moto (Washougal) en route to a career-best fifth in points. A back injury caused him to miss the last few rounds of supercross, but he’s expected to be 100 percent for Hangtown. #28—JORDON SMITH | 2018: 10th Comment: Smith had two moto podium finishes in 2018. He missed most of supercross with a wrist injury but has been back on the bike and will be ready for the opener. #40—SEAN CANTRELL | 2018: 17th Comment: Cantrell made his pro debut at Hangtown in 2017 and completed two full seasons in the class but will miss the start of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a wrist injury suffered during supercross season. In an Instagram post he stated that he hopes to be back on the bike soon, but there is no timetable for his return. #123—MITCHELL FALK | 2018: 39th Comment: Falk made his pro debut at round 11 (Budds Creek) in 2018. This year will mark his first full year in the class. #233—Derek Drake | 2018: DNR Comment: Drake will make his pro debut at Hangtown.

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA #36—MICHAEL MOSIMAN | 2018: 11th Comment: Mosiman made his pro debut at Hangtown in 2017 but missed most of the season with a shoulder injury. He finished 11th in points last year. #52—JORDAN BAILEY | 2018: 16th Comment: Bailey made his pro debut at Hangtown last year and finished 16th in points. #112—THOMAS COVINGTON | 2018: DNR Comment: The longtime GP rider returns to the U.S. and will make his Pro Motocross debut this weekend.

Mosiman Simon Cudby

JGR/YOSHIMURA SUZUKI #26—ALEX MARTIN | 2018: 2nd Comment: Martin finished second overall in 2018 while with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM. #55—Kyle Peters | 2018: DNR Comment: Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury. MONSTER ENERGY/YAMALUBE/STAR RACING YAMAHA #32—JUSTIN COOPER | 2018: 3rd Comment: In his first full season in 2018, Cooper won a moto en route to third in points and Rookie of the Year honors. #34—DYLAN FERRANDIS | 2018: 8th Comment: Ferrandis missed the start of the 2018 season due to injury but returned at round four and won four motos and two overalls. #39—COLT NICHOLS | 2018: 13th Comment: Nichols missed the start of 2018 due to injury but returned at round five and captured a moto podium at the final round at Ironman. #66—MITCHELL OLDENBURG | 2018: DNR, Injury Comment: Missed all of the 2018 Pro Motocross season due to a torn ACL. #936—TY Masterpool | 2018: DNR Comment: Masterpool will make his pro debut at Hangtown.

Recommended Reading