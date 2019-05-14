After finishes of 5-13-11, Jimmy Decotis earned 11th place overall in the return of the Hawaiian SX. He borrowed a brand-new 2014 Suzuki RM-Z450 for the event but was able to put a good qualifying time in, and even led laps in the first race of the Triple Crown format. Decotis, who is still dealing with Lyme Disease according to an Instagram post, eventually fell, and said he was "pretty shot" after the first race.

Our Steve Matthes caught up to him after the race.

Racer X: Brand-new bike, 2014, factory forks, stock shock, stock exhaust, stock tires. You pulled a good qualifying time out of it. Your whole night could have been different if you hadn't fallen after Ryan Sipes got you.

Jimmy Decotis: Yeah, I think so. I’ve been a little sick with my Lyme [Disease] stuff. So after that first one, I was pretty shot. That second one I struggled. We had a good break before the third one. I actually felt like I recovered and rode good in it, but I just crashed on the start. You're done at that point.

Were you surprising yourself with moto one?

No. I knew could I do it. I knew I could beat these guys. It was just about how this bike didn’t work in these conditions and stuff. So I was happy with that first one. I did surprise myself a little bit just being on this bike. I’ve never ridden a 450 really, so to come here and have no time and do that, I felt like if there was 20 more feet it would have been cool to get a one on the night. It is what it is. It looks shitty now that I crashed, but if I had won that one it would have been a good one.