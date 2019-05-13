Results Archive
PulpMX Fantasy MX Season Sign-Ups Open

May 13, 2019 5:20pm | by:
Wanted to play PulpMX Fantasy during the supercross season but missed the sign-up window? Well, don’t sweat it because the 2019 motocross season sign-ups are now open! The overall winner of the MX season wins a 2019 Kawasaki KX250! 

Just $19.99 for the 12 rounds and you have a chance to win weekly prizes of signed rider jerseys and season sending prizes as well from brands like BTOSports, Fly Racing, Bully Locks, Pro Taper, Red Bull, Michelin, Maxima, Race Tech, Pro Filter, Pivot Works, Hot Cams, GET, 100%, Dirt Dreams, Zulz, Pit Posse, Throttle Syndicate, MTF, EVS, and Polar.

Visit Pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up.