The penultimate round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place in New Jersey and we had swings in both championships that will give us plenty to talk about tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Eaglegrit.com owner and NBC Sports pit reporter Daniel Blair to the co-host’s chair to help break it all down.

Friend of the show, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne led a lap of the 450SX main event and looked great in taking his first career 450SX podium of his career. We’ll have Zacho on tonight to tell us about how weird the track was, his race, the upcoming outdoors season, and more.

GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton had himself quite a night in New Jersey with his first career win and took the points lead as well with just one round left. Sexton rode a flawless race in East Rutherford and we’ll have him on to talk about that and more tonight.

NBC Sports pit reporter Will Christien has been new to supercross this year but not new to the sport after her coverage of the outdoors last year. We’ll have Will on tonight to talk about this crazy season, her thoughts on the sport in general, to apologize to her for having to work with Daniel, and more.

Jason Thomas, from Fly Racing, will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

