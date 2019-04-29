Results Archive
The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to Las Vegas

April 29, 2019 9:20am
You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? You will have your chance this Friday, as we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show to Las Vegas with special guest Ryan Villopoto.

We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcast. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more.

Check out details below:

Las Vegas:

When: Friday, May 3 (the night before Las Vegas Supercross)

Where: The Space
3460 Cavaretta Ct.
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets TheSpaceLV.com.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m on Friday. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. with a meet and greet after for VIP ticket holders.

Guests: Ryan Villopoto (More guests to be announced later.)