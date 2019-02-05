Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Hunter Lawrence SX Debut on Hold

February 5, 2019 5:05pm | by:
Bad news for Australia's Hunter Lawrence, who was set to make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in the U.S. this weekend at the 250SX East Region opener in Minneapolis. The former GP contender and current GEICO Honda rider crashed about eight weeks ago and suffered an injury right where the collarbone meets the sternum. He was back on the bike and still on track to race Minneapolis until a crash two weeks ago aggravated the same injury.

A timetable for Lawrence's return has not been set, he could be back in time to salvage some supercross rounds, or might just be out until the Lucas Oil AMA Pro  Motocross Championship begins in May. 

Below is his Instagram post.