Hunter Lawrence SX Debut on Hold

Bad news for Australia's Hunter Lawrence, who was set to make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in the U.S. this weekend at the 250SX East Region opener in Minneapolis. The former GP contender and current GEICO Honda rider crashed about eight weeks ago and suffered an injury right where the collarbone meets the sternum. He was back on the bike and still on track to race Minneapolis until a crash two weeks ago aggravated the same injury.

A timetable for Lawrence's return has not been set, he could be back in time to salvage some supercross rounds, or might just be out until the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship begins in May.

Below is his Instagram post.