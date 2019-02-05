Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Jeremy Albrecht

February 5, 2019 12:05pm
by:

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki team manager Jeremy Albrecht joining me to talk about how the season is going so far, Reed’s signing, the JGR team being unable to get a title sponsor, the JS7 days, and much more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX Apps.