2020 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Europe - MXGP Results
Mantova
Mantova IT
Live Now October 4, 2020
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|5 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|2 - 5
|Gas Gas
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|6 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|4 - 8
|Honda
|6
|Romain Febvre
|10 - 4
|Kawasaki
|7
|Gautier Paulin
|7 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Clement Desalle
|12 - 6
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jorge Prado
|3 - 17
|KTM
|10
|Brian Bogers
|9 - 10
|KTM
|11
|Ivo Monticelli
|8 - 11
|Gas Gas
|12
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|11 - 9
|Yamaha
|13
|Henry Jacobi
|13 - 12
|Yamaha
|14
|Tanel Leok
|17 - 13
|Husqvarna
|15
|Jose Butron
|18 - 14
|KTM
|16
|Nicholas Lapucci
|15 - 18
|KTM
|17
|Petar Petrov
|19 - 16
|KTM
|18
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|14 - 22
|Honda
|19
|Dylan Walsh
|22 - 15
|Honda
|20
|Valentin Guillod
|16 - 20
|Honda
|21
|Adam Sterry
|20 - 19
|KTM
|22
|Artem Guryev
|21 - 21
|Honda
|23
|Samuele Bernardini
|23 - 23
|Yamaha