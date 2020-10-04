Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Full Schedule

2020 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Europe - MXGP Results

Mantova
Mantova IT Italy

Live Now
October 4, 2020

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 2 Honda
2Antonio Cairoli Italy5 - 1 KTM
3Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands2 - 5 Gas Gas
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland6 - 3 Yamaha
5Mitchell Evans Australia4 - 8 Honda
6Romain Febvre France10 - 4 Kawasaki
7Gautier Paulin France7 - 7 Yamaha
8Clement Desalle Belgium12 - 6 Kawasaki
9Jorge Prado Spain3 - 17 KTM
10Brian Bogers Netherlands9 - 10 KTM
11Ivo Monticelli Italy8 - 11 Gas Gas
12Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa11 - 9 Yamaha
13Henry Jacobi Germany13 - 12 Yamaha
14Tanel Leok Estonia17 - 13 Husqvarna
15Jose Butron Spain18 - 14 KTM
16Nicholas Lapucci Italy15 - 18 KTM
17Petar Petrov Bulgaria19 - 16 KTM
18Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium14 - 22 Honda
19Dylan Walsh United Kingdom22 - 15 Honda
20Valentin Guillod Switzerland16 - 20 Honda
21Adam Sterry United Kingdom20 - 19 KTM
22Artem Guryev Russia21 - 21 Honda
23Samuele Bernardini Italy23 - 23 Yamaha
