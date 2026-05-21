The following press release is from NBC Sports:

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 SUPERMOTOCROSS COVERAGE DELIVERS VIEWERSHIP GAINS AND MILESTONES

2026 Supercross Season was Most-Streamed Season on Record

Fastest Season to Reach One Billion Minutes Consumed on Peacock

2026 Season Included Two Most-Watched Supercross Races Ever on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season (Jan. 10-May 10) – the first portion of the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship series – delivered viewership gains and milestones across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Digital, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel, with digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Peacock once again helped deliver the most-streamed season on record for the sport, up 12% compared to last year’s record-breaking season. With all 17 races once again presented live on the streaming platform, unique viewership on Peacock was up 27%, with consumption exceeding one billion minutes faster than any prior season. The record was set at Round 16’s race in Denver on May 2, marking the earliest point in the series the milestone has been achieved. The previous record was set on May 24, 2025, at Fox Raceway.

Additionally, the 2026 season included the two most-watched Supercross races ever on Peacock – Anaheim 1 (Jan. 10) and Anaheim 2 (Jan. 24) – and three of the top five (Salt Lake City finale on May 9 being the third), highlighting the continuous growth of the sport’s popularity as well as its dedicated fanbase.

The seven races featured on NBC and Peacock averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 468,000 viewers on NBC and Peacock, up 8% vs. 2025.