Watch: Steward Baylor Jr. Wins Powerline Park GNCC - Full Bike Video Highlights
May 19, 2026, 12:30pm
The seventh round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Ohio.
Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Craig Delong (Husqvarna) and Kailub Russell (Yamaha). After we saw five different winners in the first five rounds, Baylor joined championship leader Jordan Ashburn (Honda) as the second repeat overall winner of 2026.
Angus Riordan (Honda) took the XC2 Class win over Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Jason Tino (KTM). Tino now leads the XC2 Championship.
Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha). Richards now takes over the WXC championship lead!
Watch the video highlights below.
Video Highlights
Bike Raw Recap | 2026 Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC
Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC
Powerline Park GNCC Results
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|03:11:12.414
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:12:11.039
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Kailub Russell
|03:12:35.539
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Liam Draper
|03:12:36.933
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:14:03.993
|Australia
|Honda
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|03:14:03.993
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Brody Johnson
|03:16:00.268
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason T Tino
|03:17:11.060
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:24:33.652
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
|5
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:14:32.172
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|01:57:30.433
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:57:48.459
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|02:02:37.478
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:08:56.058
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|02:13:08.110
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
Points Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|137
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|128
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|121
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|112
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|103
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|150
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|150
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|145
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|140
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|103
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|174
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|173
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|168
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|107
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|98