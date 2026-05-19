The seventh round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Ohio.

Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Craig Delong (Husqvarna) and Kailub Russell (Yamaha). After we saw five different winners in the first five rounds, Baylor joined championship leader Jordan Ashburn (Honda) as the second repeat overall winner of 2026.

Angus Riordan (Honda) took the XC2 Class win over Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Jason Tino (KTM). Tino now leads the XC2 Championship.

Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha). Richards now takes over the WXC championship lead!

Watch the video highlights below.