“It’s pretty intense training with the Star guys,” furthered Anstie. “I think that’s the new way, I guess, of training facilities. I think back in the day, even with myself, I did a lot of my work all alone. You didn’t know what the other guys were doing. You were kind of working on yourself. Whereas now nothing is secret. Everything is on show, but you are pushed to the limit every day. It can be a good thing, and it can also bite you if you end up stepping over the limit and crashing. We’ve got, like, eight guys for outdoors on this 250. Some of them are 16, 17, 18 years old and they’ve got no fear and they’re just wide open. It’s good. It’s a good balance and mix of guys. Yeah, it’s been good. It’s definitely been intense, for sure. These boys are all pushing fast.”

Anstie reflected back on his competitive 2026 250SX West Division Supercross season.

“It was decent,” said the racer out of Newbury, England, United Kingdom. “I mean we started off strong in Anaheim, obviously with a win. We came out swinging for the West Coast, and it was solid. I got the first few rounds under my belt, and it was really weird. I had my appendix out. After Seattle I wasn’t feeling great and then all of a sudden, I wake up in the middle of the night, and I had bad stomach pain. I had my appendix out. It kind of slowed things down for me a little bit. Even though I didn’t miss any of the races, I missed a lot of bike time, you know? I missed three weeks there of bike time. Then I got back and it took me a minute to get back to it. Then just niggling things from then have been bothering me. My back was hurting from the surgery they did through my stomach. Even today, one of the stitches from the incision where they did it kept getting infected. Today I was back at the doctor again and they had to open it up and stich it back up again. It’s just been annoying little things away from the races. I made it to the races, and I got on the podium at the last round. I was solid. We got third in the championship and that was okay, but there were a lot of things between the races that were just kind of random and just slowed the ship down with training and that stuff. I’m pleased with my performance of getting to all the races. I had a lot of solid moments. I do think that next year I can step it up again and fight for the title. Of course, Haiden Deegan rode great and he won it and now he’s not going to be in the class anymore next year. I mean there is always going to be another guy that is stepping up, but I’m hoping that next year I can be in a position to fight that regional supercross championship, whether it’s West or East. But right now the focus is on outdoors. Like I said, I’ve had some time now to get my feet back under me and we’ve got a couple more weeks to get rolling for Pala. Hopefully, we’ve got all the little things out of the way from supercross and we can just focus on the rest of this SMX series and put on a good performance and fight for the wins the whole way through.”