Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Video: Indianapolis Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

March 6, 2026, 3:15pm
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Indianapolis Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round nine of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 

Featured riders include: Justin Cooper, Pierce Brown, Valentin Guillod, Coty Schock, Cole Davies, Seth Hammaker, Nate Thrasher, Daxton Bennick, Jo Shimoda, and Eli Tomac.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Indianapolis

     Triple Crown and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 7
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 7 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 7 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Indianapolis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
