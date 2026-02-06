Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Video: Glendale Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

February 6, 2026, 5:30pm
Glendale, AZ GlendaleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at State Farm Stadium for the Glendale Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round five of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Then, some raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet.

Riders featured include 

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

