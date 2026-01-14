Anaheim 1 was Chance Hymas’ first race back after knee surgery last summer. One week after a breakout ride at Thunder Valley, where he went 1-1, he dabbed his foot while running second at High Point resulting in a torn ACL. It was his third ACL injury, again costing him time at the races. Heading into A1, no one knew what to expect from the Honda HRC Progressive rider, that is except for Hymas himself who said in the post-race press conference:

“It's really rewarding. I worked in silence, and I just did my own thing and just really took a chance on myself this year after doing my third knee [injury]. Had a lot of doubt; there was a lot of doubt around me. Then we buckled down and put a lot of work in and stuff like this. I'm kind of speechless still. It seems a little surreal. I mean six months ago I was on a surgery table getting my knee fixed. It's pretty wild and a bit surreal, but everything I worked for is for this moment and especially coming into a first round and getting a second place. Chaotic night. Could have been way worse. It's very rewarding.”

Anytime a rider can come back from injury and pick up right back where they left off, is impressive. Though some could argue Hymas might be even better than before as this is only his second podium in supercross, his first came at the mudder in Foxborough last year when he took the win.