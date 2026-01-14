ClubMX Welcomes Steve Hatch as Head Coach of Off-Road Division

The following is a press release from ClubMX:

Chesterfield, South Carolina - January 13, 2026 — ClubMX is proud to announce the addition of Steve Hatch as Head Coach of the ClubMX Off-Road Training Program, alongside Denise Hatch of Power of the Mind, who will collaborate in leading the program’s mental performance and athlete development initiatives.

This strategic move follows a landmark season for riders trained under the ClubMX off-road system, highlighted by GNCC Overall Championship honors, XC1, XC2, and Women’s Class Championships, and multiple Enduro Championships. ClubMX continues to serve as the premier off-road training partner of KTM Factory Racing to prepare riders competing at the highest levels of professional off-road competition.

With championship momentum firmly in place, ClubMX is expanding its off-road program by integrating elite coaching leadership, advanced mental performance systems, and an evolving ClubMX Wellness & Performance Center designed to support riders holistically—on the bike, in the gym, and mentally.

A Proven Champion Joins an Elite Training Platform

Steve Hatch brings decades of championship pedigree and coaching excellence to ClubMX. A National Enduro Champion and 8-time ISDE (International Six Days Enduro) Team USA Trophy and Jr. Trophy rider, and founder of the globally respected Steve Hatch Racing program, Hatch has built a career around developing winning riders through discipline, structure, and repeatable performance systems.

Joining Hatch is Denise Hatch, founder of Power of the Mind, whose work in mental performance training, focus, and accountability has become a cornerstone for athletes seeking sustained success at the professional level.

Leadership Quotes

Steve Hatch — Head Coach, ClubMX Off-Road Training Program

“ClubMX has built something extremely impressive. The results last season show the strength of the system, but what stands out to me is the commitment to long-term athlete development. The Wellness and Performance Center, the structure, and the professionalism here allow riders to train at a true factory level every day. This is the kind of environment where championships are built year after year.”

Brandon Haas — Owner & Founder, ClubMX

“Last season was a huge learning experience for us. The championships validated our direction, but they also showed us how much more potential there is when the right experience is added. Aligning with Steve and Denise brings decades of winning knowledge into our program. Together, we’re building an off-road training platform for KTM and Husqvarna Factory Racing riders that is second to none.”

Looking Ahead

ClubMX remains focused on raising the standard of off-road athlete development. Through its continued partnership with KTM, and by supporting riders competing under the KTM and Husqvarna Factory Racing banners, the ClubMX Off-Road Training Program is positioned to continue evolving as one of the most comprehensive and results-driven off-road training environments in the sport.

The objective is clear:

Develop championship-caliber off-road athletes

Integrate physical, mental, and recovery systems under one roof

Support factory riders with unmatched preparation and structure

Build sustainable, long-term success in off-road racing

About ClubMX

ClubMX is a world-class training and development facility based in Chesterfield, South Carolina, providing elite coaching, performance, and wellness services for professional and amateur motocross and off-road athletes. ClubMX works with leading manufacturers and race teams to prepare riders for success at the highest levels of competition.

Follow ClubMX on Instagram @clubmx and @clubmxproracing

Steve Hatch @stevehatchracing

For more information, contact Mike Bonacci at mbonacci@clubmx.com