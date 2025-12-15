Cianciarulo continued on to address fulfillment he feels in working with Kawasaki in more of a brand ambassador role.

“It’s different because it is not as up-and-down emotionally,” he explained. “When you’re racing and your identity is all tied into that, anybody that is an athlete in any sport knows exactly what I’m talking about. You’re just on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. My life now is just much more, I would say peaceful. It’s pretty even keeled and that’s really how I try to live my life. I would say it’s more peaceful, for sure. It’s different adjusting to not chasing something, so obsessively, like I was. That’s just something that takes time. I’m just learning to be grateful for where I’m at and what I have. I found that I really don’t need much to be at peace and to be happy. It’s a different lifestyle, but I’m enjoying it. I’m still really learning myself and I love working with the racers. I love it. I think it’s a unique position for me to be in. You know going from racing directly into broadcasting, it’s really interesting to me see how the riders interact with Justin Brayton and I. They can tell there is a level of respect because they know that we’ve been there and we’ve done it so recently. Still being around the guys and talking to the guys, I don’t want to lose that rider side of me because I think it really helps me in my job now and just trying to articulate they challenges of trying to win these supercross races. I enjoy it. It’s my community. I’ll always be a rider and be for the riders and I’ve been lucky that the riders have been very receptive of me in this role.”

Taking a look back over his jersey sleeve, Cianciarulo reflected back on what his racing career and overall body of competitive work meant to him.

“I think where I’m at now, I look back and I’m just proud. Proud that I was able to always just really do my best. There was a lot of hype on me coming into the pros. There was a lot of expectation. I think I let that linger in my mind for a long time. There were definitely times when I felt like a failure. I felt like I was letting people down because the expectation was so high. From that lens, it's easy to feel like a failure, but you gain perspective as you get older and learn what really matters. There are things in life we can’t control, and we just have to do the best with the things that are in our control. I look back on my career, and I felt like I did that. I’m really at peace with what I accomplished and the life it has given me now. This is everything I’ve really wanted. I don’t need 10 Lamborghini cars or a $10 million dollar house. I’m a pretty simple guy. I look around and I’m just kind of in disbelief that this is the life I’ve created for myself. I’m really grateful for all the opportunities that put me in the sport I am in now.”