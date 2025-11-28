2026 MXGP Season Now Kicks Off with MXGP of Argentina March 8

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP 2026 CALENDAR UPDATE BRINGS HISTORIC RETURNS AND A SPECTACULAR SEASON KICK-OFF

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) — Infront Moto Racing is pleased to announce several important updates to the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar, further strengthening MXGP and restoring one of its most iconic venues to the series.

The 2026 season will now officially begin on 7- 8 March, with the MXGP of Argentina returning to the spectacular region of Patagonia at the new lakeside circuit of Bariloche. The event will be the championship’s grand opening round, offering fans a stunning backdrop and a celebrated atmosphere to kick off the MXGP and MX2 campaigns.

One of the most significant highlights of the revised calendar is the return of Great Britain’s Foxhills circuit, which will host the MXGP of Great Britain on 18-19 July. This marks 26 years since Foxhills last welcomed a Motocross Grand Prix, reintroducing one of the most historic British venues to the world stage. The event will feature MXGP, MX2, WMX and EMX125, ensuring a weekend of world-class action for British and international fans alike.

Elsewhere on the calendar, Montevarchi will now host a streamlined program with EMX250 as its sole European class for 2026. In addition, there will be two TBAs, with the first one scheduled for 25-26 April and will include WMX and EMX125, adding competitive depth to this key spring fixture. The second TBA is scheduled for the 9-10 May.

The latest update will concern the FIM Europe European Motocross Championships as the EMX250 class will replace the EMX125 in Lommel during the MXGP of Flanders alongside the traditional EMX Open.

The updated 2026 MXGP calendar reflects the championship’s commitment to deliver the strongest calendar possible and competitive racing across all classes. With a balance of tradition and expansion, the upcoming season promises to deliver one of the most diverse and exciting racing calendars in MXGP history.