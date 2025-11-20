RacerTV Set to Broadcast 54th Annual Thor Mini O’s from Gatorback Cycle Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (November 20, 2025) - The 54th Annual Thor Mini O’s presented by Pro Circuit kicks off this Sunday, November 23 at the iconic Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida. Dunlop Motorcycle Tires continues to bring you FREE access via RacerTV.com to catch all the heart-pounding action LIVE and online. RacerTV’s comprehensive broadcast makes it easy to follow the next generation of talent as they compete for glory in this iconic Thanksgiving tradition.
As one of the most storied amateur motocross events in the U.S., the Mini O’s attract around 1,500 riders who battle it out over a week of racing. RacerTV is set to bring high quality, extensive racing coverage of the world’s best riders racing at the 2025 Mini O’s. Fans can tune in daily for the live broadcasts starting at 7:15 am EST each day.
Sunday through Tuesday will focus on Supercross heats and main event racing with Motocross motos kicking off on Wednesday and running through Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon.
The practice schedule will once again allow for an extended allotment of time for both Supercross mains and Motocross motos, creating the opportunity for the 250 A, 250 and 450 Pro Sport, and B classes to race longer motos. Be sure to tune in for all of the racing action throughout the week to catch riders racing from all over the world.
RACERTV.COM MINI O'S COVERAGE LINK
For more information on the event, visit unlimitedsportsmx.com
About RacerTV
Racer TV, LLC is a West Virginia based production firm and broadcast network specializing in the creation of original powersports programming for television and Internet broadcast. RacerTV features coverage of motocross and off-road motorcycle and ATV events.