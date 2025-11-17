You did! You said no one's going to quad. You said you guys all talked about it, but maybe Jett would do it, but you're like, “I ain't doing it.” And you did it. And then you track down people in the races, you pull way, yeah, you really sold me. But I said I wasn't going to do it, and then Jett did it, and I did say maybe Jett. And then I say, “Hey, if Jett does it, then we all got to do it.” So, I wasn't gonna do it. I was perfectly fine. I wanted to just go home perfectly safe. But now he busts out the quad! But he's got to go racing in about seven days and I'm gonna go back home and chill.

Okay some other things. Superpole. You said, "My bike's making noises, I may pull off." So, what was that all about?

Yeah, we had a little issue, but we don't really know exactly what that is. We don't know. We had a little issue, but other than that we figured it out. They came back and changed everything, and I never had an issue from there.

I saw Pro Fish was tagged on Instagram.

So I think, obviously with FXR, they’re doing their own fishing thing, so we wanted to give a little spice to those guys and let everyone know they don't just make dirt bike gear, they also make fishing gear. So, we just wanted to do it here since it's a one-off race to kind of spice that up. So, they need to go out there and start selling this gear!

You've been here a bunch, you’ve never won it. You know the significance of this race. How cool is this for you?

Dude it’s awesome. It’s a different era and different place but with my brother also winning it, they said something like 17 years [ago]. Gosh, that's such a long time! I think it's cool. Two brothers to do it, different building, but it’s still cool. It was fun, dude. I had a great time. Hopefully I get the invite back!

Happier for the trophy or happier for the Milwaukee tools, all the tools you got?

Well, due to the hurricane, tools. Yeah, more tools!

Last year you were really eyeing them up.

Yeah, last year I lost all my Milwaukee tools, so I need to bring them back! My dad's gonna be proud!