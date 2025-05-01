The 16th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Denver, Colorado. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Illness | Out

Anderson is out for the remainder of supercross due to an undisclosed health issue.

Justin Barcia - Knee | Out

Barcia will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a knee injury sustained in East Rutherford. He’s looking at returning for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Benny Bloss – Ribs | In

Bloss has been dealing with a rib injury since East Rutherford and had a DNF in Pittsburgh. He’s in for Denver.