The 16th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Denver, Colorado. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Illness | Out
Anderson is out for the remainder of supercross due to an undisclosed health issue.
Justin Barcia - Knee | Out
Barcia will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a knee injury sustained in East Rutherford. He’s looking at returning for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Benny Bloss – Ribs | In
Bloss has been dealing with a rib injury since East Rutherford and had a DNF in Pittsburgh. He’s in for Denver.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence exited supercross with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He is expected back for Pro Motocross.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence is working on being ready for Pro Motocross after tearing his ACL and meniscus earlier this season.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado is back riding and gearing up for a return to racing for Pro Motocross.
Jerry Robin – Back, Ribs | Out
Robin is facing a tough recovery after crashing in East Rutherford, where he sustained fractures to his T5 and T6 vertebrae and several ribs. He’s currently paralyzed below the waist. He returned back to California this week to begin rehab. To help him out, visit Road 2 Recovery.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is looking to return for Pro Motocross after breaking his fibula.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division resumes competition this weekend in Colorado.
Drew Adams – Collarbone | In
Adams will return this weekend in Denver after breaking his collarbone in Glendale.
TJ Albright – Knee | In
Albright had surgery before East Rutherford to repair a bucket handle meniscus tear in his knee. He’s in for Denver.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out
Bourdon is out with a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra. He’s out for the season.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out
DiFrancesco is back on the bike and getting ready for Pro Motocross after he sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage earlier this season.
Derek Drake – Illness | Out
Drake had a nasty bout with Lyme Disease but is on the mend. He even raced the 2-Stroke MX World Championship earlier in April at Glen Helen and is planning on lining up for Pro Motocross.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry tore his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.
Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out
Hawkins broke his femur in San Diego and is out for the season.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist | Out
Laninovich recently had surgery on his wrist after breaking a bone and tearing a ligament. He’s shooting to get back on the bike in October.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out
Masterpool is getting ready for Pro Motocross after breaking some fingers in San Diego.
Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out
Reynolds sustained a broken leg while practicing and is out for the remainder of supercross. At this point we do not have a timetable on his return for Pro Motocross.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson had surgery on his wrist after injuring it in San Diego. He’s out for the season.
Josh Varize – Back | Out
Varize fractured his T10 vertebra in Seattle and is out for the season.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist | In
Wageman will return to racing after fracturing and dislocating his hand before the season.
250SX East Division
The 250SX East Division will resume on May 10 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Max Anstie – Leg
Anstie is out with a broken leg, sustained in Birmingham.
Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back
Bennick is out after sustaining a concussion in Philadelphia.
Pierce Brown – Back
Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa and is out for the season.
Casey Cochran – Leg
Cochran injured his leg in November. He’s back on the bike working toward a return for Pro Motocross.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back
Kitchen is preparing for Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone and sustaining multiple fractures in his back in Daytona.
Derek Leatherman – Wrists
Leatherman is out for the season after injuring his wrists in East Rutherford.
Gage Linville – Concussion, Rib, Lung, Shoulder, Back
Linville sustained a concussion, a broken rub, bruised lung and shoulder, and a fracture in his back in Philadelphia. He’s out for the season.
RJ Hampshire - Wrist
Hampshire is currently still dealing with wrist pain after having surgery this off-season.
Lorenzo Locurcio – Ankle
Locurcio is out with a broken ankle.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee
McAdoo is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Carson Mumford – Ankle
Mumford is out for the remainder of supercross due to an ankle injury sustained in Birmingham.
Marcus Phelps – Concussion
Phelps is out after getting knocked unconscious in East Rutherford.
Nick Romano – Knee
Romano is out for the season with a knee injury and is working on being ready for Pro Motocross.
Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs
Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebra. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.