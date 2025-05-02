Who Made the Most Progress This Season? SMX Next – Supercross Finale Recap

At the Pittsburgh Supercross, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Alexander Fedortsov was crowned the 2025 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Champion with his win in the winner-take-all finale. Kawasaki teammates Landen Gordon and Enzo Temmerman landed on the podium as Landon Gibson and Klark Robbins rounded out the top five. Fedortsov was the champion but who else had a successful season and made significant progress this season?

In this Racer X roundtable, our trio of Mitch Kendra, Travis Delnicki, and Cody Darr talk about the results at the Pittsburgh SX championship finale, the packed stadium, the SMX Next – Supercross season, feedback on the finale, and more. Plus, the boys give a quick preview of what to expect for the SMX Next – Motocross rounds at the three different MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine events this summer.