Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
Who Made the Most Progress This Season? SMX Next – Supercross Finale Recap

May 2, 2025, 11:35am

At the Pittsburgh Supercross, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Alexander Fedortsov was crowned the 2025 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Champion with his win in the winner-take-all finale. Kawasaki teammates Landen Gordon and Enzo Temmerman landed on the podium as Landon Gibson and Klark Robbins rounded out the top five. Fedortsov was the champion but who else had a successful season and made significant progress this season?

In this Racer X roundtable, our trio of Mitch Kendra, Travis Delnicki, and Cody Darr talk about the results at the Pittsburgh SX championship finale, the packed stadium, the SMX Next – Supercross season, feedback on the finale, and more. Plus, the boys give a quick preview of what to expect for the SMX Next – Motocross rounds at the three different MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine events this summer.

Supercross

Pittsburgh - SMX Next Main Event

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Alexander Fedortsov Alexander Fedortsov 9:18.220 51.265 Hallandale, FL United States Yamaha
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 9:20.472 2.251 51.334 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki
3 Enzo Temmerman Enzo Temmerman 9:27.677 7.206 51.303 Visalia, CA United States Kawasaki
4 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:35.222 7.545 51.911 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna
5 Klark Robbins Klark Robbins 9:36.679 1.458 52.652 Shamong, NJ United States GasGas
6 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner 9:44.617 7.938 52.347 Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha
7 Leum Oehlhof Leum Oehlhof 9:45.265 0.649 52.620 Cairo, GA United States Honda
8 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser 9:52.347 7.082 53.079 Midland, PA United States KTM
9 Hayes Edwards Hayes Edwards 9:54.386 2.039 53.702 Montgomery texas Yamaha
10 Tiger Wood Tiger Wood 9:56.423 2.037 52.829 Townsville Australia Honda
11 Russell Buccheri Russell Buccheri 9:57.176 0.753 54.101 Duxbury, MA United States KTM
12 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson 9:59.703 2.528 53.220 Hideaway, TX United States Yamaha
13 Jordan Renfro Jordan Renfro 10:08.872 9.169 54.247 Lake Park KTM
14 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts 10:10.896 2.025 55.484 Clifton Park Yamaha
15 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey 10:11.620 0.724 52.148 Murrieta CA Kawasaki
16 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski 10:27.482 15.863 53.085 Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha
17 Landon Hartz Landon Hartz 10:50.159 22.677 52.458 Wilsonville, AL United States Yamaha
18 Brock Walker Brock Walker 9:19.026 1 Lap 54.928 ft worth tx Honda
19 Reece Wheaton Reece Wheaton 9:21.493 2.468 55.785 Wheaton Irwin, PA United States Kawasaki
20 Brayden Ehlermann Brayden Ehlermann 9:31.219 9.726 56.665 Westtown, NY United States Yamaha
