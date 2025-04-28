Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Full Schedule
Sexton:

Sexton: "I think everybody I race has made mistakes under that pressure and he didn't"

April 28, 2025, 2:30pm

Chase Sexton gave it everything he had. He had to.

“I wanted to win tonight, that was the goal,” said Sexton after a close second in Pittsburgh. “Unfortunately, I put myself in a bit of a tough situation. I knew I had to pretty much win every race. From, I think two races back, I had to win all five to win it on my own and not have any help. So yeah, it's a bummer not to get tonight done. I feel like I've been riding really well, especially in the main events. I think in my career, I think I've had speed all day, and I've lacked it in the main event. And these last five or six races, I feel like I've really turned it around and have just felt better riding in the main event, more loose, more able to think clearly.”

For Sexton, it’s not the close second in Pittsburgh that hurts as much as the must-win scenario he put himself in earlier in the season. Webb is a rabid dog in these pressure spots, and Sexton beating a proven two-time champion five-straight times is a tall order. Sexton was happy with his riding. He just couldn’t crack Webb.

“I've been doing a lot of work during the week off the bike with that [late race pace]," he said. "So, it's been helping and I think for me tonight, I still rode a great race. I didn't I didn't really make too many mistakes and it was just a dog fight. I put a lot of pressure on Coop! And normally I think everybody I race has made mistakes under that pressure and he didn't. And that goes to show how good of a just how good mentally he is and how good of a rider and racer he is.”

"I didn't feel like I had my turns today where I needed them. And in the heat race, I'm like, 'Man, I don't even know if I know how to ride a dirt bike anymore.' I just got beat by 15 seconds in a  six minute race! So I was able to regroup, but I was just struggling in my turns and for traction tonight. I think obviously that was it for a lot of guys, but I just didn't have the greatest feeling. So I feel like I really rode well in the main event. I think that was the best I rode all day." -- Chase Sexton Align Media

Sexton’s biggest advantage was his early-race speed in the whoops, but he couldn’t keep blitzing the whole way.

“I don't know if you guys saw them, but they [whoops] were pretty mangled,” said Sexton. “It took a lot of energy to skim. I wanted to see if I could run similar speed jumping them and save myself a little bit. I feel like I could have maybe got through them all main event skimming him and not crash, but you're running that risk of having a big one. So I started jumping. I made that one mistake. I was following Coop jumping him, and when he got on the gas he roosted the crap out of me, and I just couldn't see anything and jumped off the track, basically. So other than that, I feel like I was pretty good at them. Once I got a flow doing it, I felt like it was just as fast, you kind of had to figure out how to do it. So it's just one of those things, the risk versus reward.”

Sexton demonstrating how close he would be to Webb for much of the main event.
Sexton demonstrating how close he would be to Webb for much of the main event. Align Media

Webb was handed a decent lead after Sexton’s off track excursion, but he then made a mistake himself and Sexton closed right back to him. Passing was tough, though.

“I had that one mistake, but I was able to kind of regroup and catch him again,” said Sexton. “I felt like I had really good speed, it was just, when he got that holeshot, I knew it was going to be hard to pass, and I knew the whoops were going to be a big part. I just couldn't  get close enough to make a pass.”

Webb’s win changes the math, as now if Sexton wins the final two races Webb will still emerge as champion if he can reel off two runner-up finishes. Sexton no longer controls his own destiny. Even Webb knows, however, that anything can happen in racing and this one is not ofer.

“Congrats to him,” Sexton said to Webb. “Like I said, every race I want to win. Between him and I, we might we might hate losing more than anybody else. So it's tough. But we get another chance next weekend. Anything can happen, but I definitely need help.”

Sexton once appeared out of time on a championship run heading into Denver, and racing luck swung his way. Could it happen again?
Sexton once appeared out of time on a championship run heading into Denver, and racing luck swung his way. Could it happen again? Align Media
