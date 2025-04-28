Chase Sexton gave it everything he had. He had to.

“I wanted to win tonight, that was the goal,” said Sexton after a close second in Pittsburgh. “Unfortunately, I put myself in a bit of a tough situation. I knew I had to pretty much win every race. From, I think two races back, I had to win all five to win it on my own and not have any help. So yeah, it's a bummer not to get tonight done. I feel like I've been riding really well, especially in the main events. I think in my career, I think I've had speed all day, and I've lacked it in the main event. And these last five or six races, I feel like I've really turned it around and have just felt better riding in the main event, more loose, more able to think clearly.”

For Sexton, it’s not the close second in Pittsburgh that hurts as much as the must-win scenario he put himself in earlier in the season. Webb is a rabid dog in these pressure spots, and Sexton beating a proven two-time champion five-straight times is a tall order. Sexton was happy with his riding. He just couldn’t crack Webb.

“I've been doing a lot of work during the week off the bike with that [late race pace]," he said. "So, it's been helping and I think for me tonight, I still rode a great race. I didn't I didn't really make too many mistakes and it was just a dog fight. I put a lot of pressure on Coop! And normally I think everybody I race has made mistakes under that pressure and he didn't. And that goes to show how good of a just how good mentally he is and how good of a rider and racer he is.”