Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Wake-Up Call

April 28, 2025, 10:00am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 15 (of 17) - Pittsburgh SX - Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Supercross

Pittsburgh - 250SX East

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:29.322 49.324 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:30.958 1.637 49.274 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Max Vohland Max Vohland 16:40.729 9.771 49.109 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:46.789 6.059 48.880 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:48.783 1.995 49.056 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
6 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 17:01.569 12.786 50.412 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
7 Cullin Park Cullin Park 17:19.887 18.319 51.560 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
8 Henry Miller Henry Miller 16:37.856 1 Lap 51.967 Rochester, MN United States Honda CRF250R
9 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 16:43.717 5.862 52.021 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Bryce Shelly Bryce Shelly 16:55.124 11.407 51.809 Telford, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Tom Vialle (KTM)
Tom Vialle (KTM) Align Media
250SX Class podium (riders left to right): Nate Thrasher, Tom Vialle, and Maximus Vohland.
250SX Class podium (riders left to right): Nate Thrasher, Tom Vialle, and Maximus Vohland. Align Media
Supercross

Pittsburgh - 450SX

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 20:58.220 48.175 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 20:59.729 1.510 48.045 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:20.572 20.843 47.733 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:29.455 8.884 48.862 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:31.861 2.406 49.069 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
6 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:34.734 2.873 48.413 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
7 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:47.969 13.236 48.818 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
8 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 21:07.162 1 Lap 49.248 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
9 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 21:07.926 0.765 49.387 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
10 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 21:09.146 1.220 50.251 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results
Chase Sexton (KTM)
Chase Sexton (KTM) Align Media
450SX Class podium (riders left to right): Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Justin Cooper.
450SX Class podium (riders left to right): Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Justin Cooper. Align Media
Supercross

Pittsburgh - SMX Next National Championship

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Alexander Fedortsov Alexander Fedortsov 9:18.220 51.265 Hallandale, FL United States Yamaha
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 9:20.472 2.251 51.334 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki
3 Enzo Temmerman Enzo Temmerman 9:27.677 7.206 51.303 Visalia, CA United States Kawasaki
4 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:35.222 7.545 51.911 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna
5 Klark Robbins Klark Robbins 9:36.679 1.458 52.652 Shamong, NJ United States GasGas
Full Results
Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha) is the 2025 SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Champion.
Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha) is the 2025 SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Champion. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 160
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 159
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 157
4Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 128
5Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 124
6Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 119
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 113
8Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 85
9Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
10Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 77
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 325
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 313
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 241
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 237
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 222
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 170
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 167
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 163
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 15 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 171 25
2Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 160 22
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 159 20
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 157 18
5Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 154 17
6Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 145 16
7Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 136 15
8Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 128 14
9Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 124 13
10Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 119 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 325 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 313 22
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271 20
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 241 18
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 237 17
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 222 16
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185 15
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 170 14
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 167 13
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 163 12
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 6 (of 20) 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 281
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 278
3Andrea Adamo Italy 258
4Liam Everts Belgium 251
8Thibault Benistant France 203
5Camden McLellan South Africa 191
7Sacha Coenen Belgium 189
6Cas Valk The Netherlands 174
10Valerio Lata Italy 142
9Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 140
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
2Romain Febvre France 278
3Lucas Coenen Belgium 227
4Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 224
7Maxime Renaux France 188
8Ruben Fernandez Spain 178
5Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 163
6Kevin Horgmo Norway 163
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 138
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 126
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 5 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 113
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 102
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 80
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 77
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 71
6Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 66
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 63
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 57
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 53
10Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 51
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 138
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 113
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 108
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 91
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 78
6Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 70
7Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 65
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 62
9Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 57
10Kenneth Held Tabernacle, NJ United States 50
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 133
2Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 87
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 87
4Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 77
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 72
6Luke Brown Wellington 62
7Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 58
8Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
9Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
10Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 42
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 127
2Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 124
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 98
4Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 76
6Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 66
7Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 63
8Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 62
9Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 56
10Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 45
Full Standings

2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 5 

Championship Standings

Screenshot 2025-04-21 at 12.05.03 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-21 at 12.05.03 PM Mitch Kendra

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
