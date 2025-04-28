Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 15 (of 17) - Pittsburgh SX - Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Supercross
Pittsburgh - 250SX EastApril 26, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|16:29.322
|49.324
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|16:30.958
|1.637
|49.274
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Max Vohland
|16:40.729
|9.771
|49.109
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:46.789
|6.059
|48.880
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|16:48.783
|1.995
|49.056
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Chance Hymas
|17:01.569
|12.786
|50.412
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|7
|Cullin Park
|17:19.887
|18.319
|51.560
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Henry Miller
|16:37.856
|1 Lap
|51.967
|Rochester, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Devin Simonson
|16:43.717
|5.862
|52.021
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Bryce Shelly
|16:55.124
|11.407
|51.809
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Pittsburgh - 450SXApril 26, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|20:58.220
|48.175
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|20:59.729
|1.510
|48.045
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Justin Cooper
|21:20.572
|20.843
|47.733
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:29.455
|8.884
|48.862
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:31.861
|2.406
|49.069
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|6
|Ken Roczen
|21:34.734
|2.873
|48.413
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:47.969
|13.236
|48.818
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|21:07.162
|1 Lap
|49.248
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Shane McElrath
|21:07.926
|0.765
|49.387
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Dean Wilson
|21:09.146
|1.220
|50.251
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Alexander Fedortsov
|9:18.220
|51.265
|Hallandale, FL
|Yamaha
|2
|Landen Gordon
|9:20.472
|2.251
|51.334
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki
|3
|Enzo Temmerman
|9:27.677
|7.206
|51.303
|Visalia, CA
|Kawasaki
|4
|Landon Gibson
|9:35.222
|7.545
|51.911
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Klark Robbins
|9:36.679
|1.458
|52.652
|Shamong, NJ
|GasGas
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|160
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|159
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|157
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|128
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|124
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|119
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|113
|8
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|85
|9
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|77
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|325
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|313
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|241
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|237
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|222
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|185
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|170
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|167
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|163
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 15 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|171
|25
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|160
|22
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|159
|20
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|157
|18
|5
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|154
|17
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|145
|16
|7
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
|15
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|128
|14
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|124
|13
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|119
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|325
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|313
|22
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|20
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|241
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|237
|17
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|222
|16
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|185
|15
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|170
|14
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|167
|13
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|163
|12
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 6 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|281
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|278
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|258
|4
|Liam Everts
|251
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|203
|5
|Camden McLellan
|191
|7
|Sacha Coenen
|189
|6
|Cas Valk
|174
|10
|Valerio Lata
|142
|9
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|140
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|305
|2
|Romain Febvre
|278
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|227
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|224
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|188
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|178
|5
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|163
|6
|Kevin Horgmo
|163
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|138
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|126
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 5 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|113
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|102
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|80
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|77
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|71
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|66
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|63
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|57
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|53
|10
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|51
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|138
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|113
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|108
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|91
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|78
|6
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|70
|7
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|65
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|62
|9
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|57
|10
|Kenneth Held
|Tabernacle, NJ
|50
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|133
|2
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|87
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|87
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|77
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|72
|6
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|7
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|58
|8
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|9
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|10
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|42
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|127
|2
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|124
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|98
|4
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|76
|6
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|66
|7
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|63
|8
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|62
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|56
|10
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|45
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 5
Championship Standings
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles