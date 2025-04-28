Cooper Webb has proven to be one of the best clutch performers in supercross history. That doesn’t mean the pressure isn’t there, or it doesn’t impact him, or that winning a tough one gets any easier. As he and Chase Sexton elevate their game, the battle intensifies.

"There's always pressure, right?" says Webb. "That's what makes the sport what it is. I think sometimes it can eat at you and it's tough and mentally it's draining and stuff like that. But you got to look and take it as an enjoyment. And you know, I'm 29 years old and I get to have that pressure of being a champion and maybe again and having the red plate and stuff like that. But it's not easy. I don't think anyone wants the stress of what comes with it. But with that being said, that's part of when you do execute, at least the two times that I have, it means so much to you. So yeah. We'll see.

“I think this one's honestly been a lot different,” said Webb when asked to compare this title fight to previous years. “It's been very heads up between me and Chase [the last few weekends] and that's a little bit unique. Since the break, have really gone back and forth and raised our level. We see it throughout the day in practice and heats and everything. It's more one on one, I guess you could say, compared to the others.

Webb also took one of his biggest losses ever straight-up to Sexton last week.