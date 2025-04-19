Main image by Mitch Kendra
Morning Report
Goooooooood morning race fans! Our Northeast swing continues today at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and Giants. But today, the East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium plays host to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is the third consecutive Northeast round, round eight for 250SX East and round 14 for the 450SX Class, in what has already been an exciting but unpredictable East Coast swing.
Luckily, on Friday we finally got a press day with some riding for the first time in a while! And today’s weather is expected to be about 80° with sun. This weekend’s track could provide for lots of great battles as it features a handful of 180-degee turns including one that completes back-to-back whoops sections.
Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton by 12 points and Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire are both tied for the 250SX East Division Championship lead, with Tom Vialle a close two points back. Those are not the only riders capable of race wins but that is where a lot of attention will be throughout the day. Give us your race winners in the comments section.
And remember, today’s race is a day race. Free practice starts at 8 a.m. Eastern with qualifying and the Race Day Live broadcast starting at 9:30 a.m. The main program will start at 3 p.m. Eastern. Since today starts early, track walk took place last night. Check out the full schedule below.
- Supercross
East RutherfordKTM Junior SX
Live Now
Free Practice
250SX
Gage Stine (250SX group C) and Devin Simonson (250SX group B) topped their respective free practice sessions. Simonson is making his return to racing today after a pre-season wrist injury kept him out until now. Chance Hymas (54.555) topped the 250SX group A free practice session over Seth Hammaker (54.860), Nate Thrasher (56.259), and Maximus Vohland (56.336). These times do not count for overall qualifying.
450SX
Chase Sexton topped the 450SX group A session with a 54.491 over Joey Savatgy’s 55.089, Aaron Plessinger’s 55.334. Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, and Cooper Webb were also under 56. Benny Bloss went down on the first lap and got up and rode off the floor. Again, these times do not count for qualifying.
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
Right as the first 250SX group A first qualifying session got underway, Lance Kobusch was hunched over a trash can on the end of the starting gates and looked to be throwing up. Kobusch put his helmet on, buckled up, and still went out for the session! He was 14th fastest at the end of the session.
Out front, Nate Thrasher led the session. Hardy Munoz had a crash—his second of the day—on the finish line jump, which prompted the session to be red flagged. Munoz eventually got up under his own power and went back out when the session resumed. Had this been a race—heat race, LCQ, main event—he would have been done for the session. Seth Hammaker led the group on the live timing page with a 54.557. Austin Forkner moved into second after his best hot lap. Chance Hymas had a wild ride to the checkered flag at the very end of the session. Hymas started to crash and accidentally ghost rode his bike over the finish line. He got up no problem and was okay.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|15:29.370
|54.434
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki
|2
|Austin Forkner
|15:30.064
|0.132
|54.566
|Richards, MO
|Triumph
|3
|Chance Hymas
|16:08.404
|0.338
|54.903
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|15:58.234
|0.024
|54.926
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha
|5
|Max Vohland
|15:31.917
|0.006
|54.931
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Devin Simonson
|10:28.515
|56.600
|Laurinburg, NC
|2
|Ryder Floyd
|10:55.041
|0.383
|56.982
|Paris, TX
|Honda
|3
|Izaih Clark
|10:22.582
|0.036
|57.018
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda
|4
|Bryton Carroll
|10:19.223
|0.040
|57.058
|Vineland, NJ
|Yamaha
|5
|Bryce Shelly
|10:05.928
|0.198
|57.255
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Gage Stine
|10:07.612
|59.030
|Woodsboro, MD
|Yamaha
|2
|Collin Allen
|10:35.566
|0.315
|59.344
|Haslet, TX
|Yamaha
|3
|Jaxen Driskell
|10:49.328
|0.106
|59.450
|Tabor, IA
|Yamaha
|4
|Ronnie Orres
|11:02.079
|0.141
|59.592
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda
|5
|Thomas Welch
|6:47.543
|0.881
|1:00.472
|Charlotte Hall, MD
|KTM
450SX
Christian Craig led the 450SX group A session around. Chase Sexton’s 53.837 was the top time but then Cooper Webb put in a 53.825. Unfortunately, Jerry Robin went down hard and needed medical attention, which prompted a red flag. His buddy Justin Starling stopped to check on him.
The session resumed and Webb led them around the track. A handful of riders tried to jump onto the tabletop out of the turn following the whoops. Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper, Sexton, Webb all gave it a shot, but it is definitely a tough line. Webb’s 53.083 topped the session over Cooper's 53.319 and Sexton's 53.374.
According to TV reporter Haley Shanley, Jerry Robin was alert and speaking with the Alpinestars medical team. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Dean Wilson (450SX group B) and Jared Lesher (450SX group C) topped their respective sessions.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|19:12.178
|53.083
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha
|2
|Justin Cooper
|19:08.314
|0.236
|53.319
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha
|3
|Chase Sexton
|18:26.883
|0.055
|53.374
|La Moille, IL
|KTM
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|18:40.264
|0.766
|54.140
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ken Roczen
|18:52.495
|0.190
|54.329
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dean Wilson
|11:22.588
|54.641
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda
|2
|Grant Harlan
|11:03.047
|2.099
|56.739
|Justin, TX
|Yamaha
|3
|
Cade Clason
|10:43.777
|1.068
|57.807
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jeremy Hand
|7:36.340
|0.306
|58.112
|Mantua, OH
|Honda
|5
|Tristan Lane
|10:32.392
|0.534
|58.646
|Deland, FL
|KTM
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jared Lesher
|10:50.140
|59.919
|Elderton, PA
|Yamaha
|2
|Joan Cros
|11:22.004
|0.683
|1:00.601
|Manlleu, Spain
|3
|Cory Carsten
|10:58.539
|2.117
|1:02.717
|Bayville, NJ
|Suzuki
|4
|Ragan Cochran
|11:24.747
|0.946
|1:03.663
|Macon, GA
|GasGas
|5
|Nick Laurie
|10:45.996
|0.159
|1:03.821
|Waldorf, MD
|KTM