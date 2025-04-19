Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Goooooooood morning race fans! Our Northeast swing continues today at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and Giants. But today, the East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium plays host to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is the third consecutive Northeast round, round eight for 250SX East and round 14 for the 450SX Class, in what has already been an exciting but unpredictable East Coast swing.

Luckily, on Friday we finally got a press day with some riding for the first time in a while! And today’s weather is expected to be about 80° with sun. This weekend’s track could provide for lots of great battles as it features a handful of 180-degee turns including one that completes back-to-back whoops sections.

Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton by 12 points and Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire are both tied for the 250SX East Division Championship lead, with Tom Vialle a close two points back. Those are not the only riders capable of race wins but that is where a lot of attention will be throughout the day. Give us your race winners in the comments section.