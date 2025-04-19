Results Archive
Live Written Updates and Results From East Rutherford Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From East Rutherford Supercross

April 19, 2025, 7:30am

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Goooooooood morning race fans! Our Northeast swing continues today at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and Giants. But today, the East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium plays host to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is the third consecutive Northeast round, round eight for 250SX East and round 14 for the 450SX Class, in what has already been an exciting but unpredictable East Coast swing.

Luckily, on Friday we finally got a press day with some riding for the first time in a while! And today’s weather is expected to be about 80° with sun. This weekend’s track could provide for lots of great battles as it features a handful of 180-degee turns including one that completes back-to-back whoops sections.

Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton by 12 points and Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire are both tied for the 250SX East Division Championship lead, with Tom Vialle a close two points back. Those are not the only riders capable of race wins but that is where a lot of attention will be throughout the day. Give us your race winners in the comments section.

And remember, today’s race is a day race. Free practice starts at 8 a.m. Eastern with qualifying and the Race Day Live broadcast starting at 9:30 a.m. The main program will start at 3 p.m. Eastern. Since today starts early, track walk took place last night. Check out the full schedule below.

East Rutherford Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Free Practice

250SX

Gage Stine (250SX group C) and Devin Simonson (250SX group B) topped their respective free practice sessions. Simonson is making his return to racing today after a pre-season wrist injury kept him out until now. Chance Hymas (54.555) topped the 250SX group A free practice session over Seth Hammaker (54.860), Nate Thrasher (56.259), and Maximus Vohland (56.336). These times do not count for overall qualifying.

450SX

Chase Sexton topped the 450SX group A session with a 54.491 over Joey Savatgy's 55.089, Aaron Plessinger's 55.334. Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, and Cooper Webb were also under 56. Benny Bloss went down on the first lap and got up and rode off the floor. Again, these times do not count for qualifying.

First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

Right as the first 250SX group A first qualifying session got underway, Lance Kobusch was hunched over a trash can on the end of the starting gates and looked to be throwing up. Kobusch put his helmet on, buckled up, and still went out for the session! He was 14th fastest at the end of the session.

Out front, Nate Thrasher led the session. Hardy Munoz had a crash—his second of the day—on the finish line jump, which prompted the session to be red flagged. Munoz eventually got up under his own power and went back out when the session resumed. Had this been a race—heat race, LCQ, main event—he would have been done for the session. Seth Hammaker led the group on the live timing page with a 54.557. Austin Forkner moved into second after his best hot lap. Chance Hymas had a wild ride to the checkered flag at the very end of the session. Hymas started to crash and accidentally ghost rode his bike over the finish line. He got up no problem and was okay.

Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 15:29.370 54.434 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki
2 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 15:30.064 0.132 54.566 Richards, MO United States Triumph
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:08.404 0.338 54.903 Pocatello, ID United States Honda
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 15:58.234 0.024 54.926 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland 15:31.917 0.006 54.931 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha
Full Results
Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Devin Simonson
Devin Simonson 		10:28.515 56.600 Laurinburg, NC United States
2 Ryder Floyd Ryder Floyd 10:55.041 0.383 56.982 Paris, TX United States Honda
3 Izaih Clark Izaih Clark 10:22.582 0.036 57.018 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda
4 Bryton Carroll Bryton Carroll 10:19.223 0.040 57.058 Vineland, NJ United States Yamaha
5 Bryce Shelly Bryce Shelly 10:05.928 0.198 57.255 Telford, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results
Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Gage Stine Gage Stine 10:07.612 59.030 Woodsboro, MD United States Yamaha
2 Collin Allen Collin Allen 10:35.566 0.315 59.344 Haslet, TX United States Yamaha
3 Jaxen Driskell Jaxen Driskell 10:49.328 0.106 59.450 Tabor, IA United States Yamaha
4 Ronnie Orres Ronnie Orres 11:02.079 0.141 59.592 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda
5 Thomas Welch Thomas Welch 6:47.543 0.881 1:00.472 Charlotte Hall, MD United States KTM
Full Results
Seth Hammaker tops 250SX group A first qualifying session.
Seth Hammaker tops 250SX group A first qualifying session. Align Media

450SX

Christian Craig led the 450SX group A session around. Chase Sexton’s 53.837 was the top time but then Cooper Webb put in a 53.825. Unfortunately, Jerry Robin went down hard and needed medical attention, which prompted a red flag. His buddy Justin Starling stopped to check on him.

The session resumed and Webb led them around the track. A handful of riders tried to jump onto the tabletop out of the turn following the whoops. Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper, Sexton, Webb all gave it a shot, but it is definitely a tough line. Webb’s 53.083 topped the session over Cooper's 53.319 and Sexton's 53.374.

According to TV reporter Haley Shanley, Jerry Robin was alert and speaking with the Alpinestars medical team. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Dean Wilson (450SX group B) and Jared Lesher (450SX group C) topped their respective sessions.

Cooper Webb tops 450SX group A first qualifying session.
Cooper Webb tops 450SX group A first qualifying session. Align Media
Supercross

East Rutherford - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 19:12.178 53.083 Newport, NC United States Yamaha
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 19:08.314 0.236 53.319 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 18:26.883 0.055 53.374 La Moille, IL United States KTM
4 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 18:40.264 0.766 54.140 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 18:52.495 0.190 54.329 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki
Full Results
Supercross

East Rutherford - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 11:22.588 54.641 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda
2 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan 11:03.047 2.099 56.739 Justin, TX United States Yamaha
3 Cade Clason
Cade Clason 		10:43.777 1.068 57.807 Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki
4 Jeremy Hand Jeremy Hand 7:36.340 0.306 58.112 Mantua, OH United States Honda
5 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 10:32.392 0.534 58.646 Deland, FL United States KTM
Full Results
Supercross

East Rutherford - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jared Lesher Jared Lesher 10:50.140 59.919 Elderton, PA United States Yamaha
2 Joan Cros Joan Cros 11:22.004 0.683 1:00.601 Manlleu, Spain Spain
3 Cory Carsten Cory Carsten 10:58.539 2.117 1:02.717 Bayville, NJ United States Suzuki
4 Ragan Cochran Ragan Cochran 11:24.747 0.946 1:03.663 Macon, GA United States GasGas
5 Nick Laurie Nick Laurie 10:45.996 0.159 1:03.821 Waldorf, MD United States KTM
Full Results

