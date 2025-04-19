Anuddah’ Muddah’
Weather has played a role in the last several races, and with the forecast calling for a possibility of rain in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this Saturday, there’s a solid chance mother nature will have a hand in how things play out in MetLife Stadium, which is an open-air building. With mudders comes the chance of wild results, like Tom Vialle DNF’ing in Foxborough, and guys like Cullin Park and Gage Linville getting on the podium, just like they did in Foxborough. Who will benefit and who will suffer if the skies open up this weekend? -Aaron Hansel
All Tied Up
The points battle in the 250SX East Division is wild. Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker came into Philadelphia tied for the lead, and after racing concluded, there was still a tie for the lead, this time between Hammaker and RJ Hampshire! Time is starting to get tight in this fight too, as there are only three races left in the 250SX East championship (one of them is a 250SX East/West Showdown too). Who will be in the lead when the checkers fly in East Rutherford? -Hansel
Going for the W
Red Bull KTM rider Tom Vialle has yet to get a win so far this season, and now that he trails Hammaker and Hampshire by two points, MetLife Stadium would be an especially great place to light the candles. Not only would it feel great to get the monkey off his back, but a win on Saturday would propel Vialle back into the lead as the season comes into the homestretch. -Hansel
Bounce Back
Nate Thrasher is a rider of exceptional talent, but he can also be a bit mercurial at times. Since winning in Birmingham, he’s taken 19th and 14th in Foxborough and Philadelphia. He’s better than that and he’s going to get back on the podium sooner or later. Will he bounce back in East Rutherford, or will Thrasher have another frustrating night? -Hansel
Plessinger Rising
It’s a fact that Aaron Plessinger excels in the mud, but it’s also a fact that winning, no matter the circumstances, can boost riders to a new level. That certainly seemed to be the case for Plessinger in his heat race last week when he caught and passed Cooper Webb to take the win. Unfortunately, Plessinger went down on the start of the main event, but that doesn’t diminish his heat race brilliance at all. Will Plessinger stay hot in MetLife Stadium on Saturday? -Hansel
From DNQ to Fifth
Speaking of strong performances, Joey Savatgy’s skills were on full display in Philadelphia, just one week after not qualifying for the 450SX main event in Foxborough. It was Savatgy’s first main event since puncturing a lung and breaking some ribs in Indianapolis too, which makes this fifth place even more impressive. Savatgy is a supremely talented rider, but it doesn’t always show on paper. If he can avoid bad luck in East Rutherford, and get a good start, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see him back in the top five. -Hansel
Race Craft and strategy
For Chase Sexton, Philadelphia presented a must-win situation. He came in trailing Cooper Webb by 15 points with just five races remaining. On the flipside, that points gap allowed Webb the luxury of not being forced to push it to keep his championship efforts on course. However, that will change if Sexton keeps winning. If Webb finds himself behind Sexton in East Rutherford, just like he was in Philadelphia, will he measure risk/reward and ride it in for second, or will he feel pressure to stop the bleeding? Strategy is going to become increasingly important, and entertaining, as the championship nears conclusion. -Hansel
Hometown Boy
New York native Justin Barcia has yet to land on the podium this year, but he has been close. He even led for a split-second last weekend before missing his rear brake in a turn and crashing. Barcia has not had a win for two years now, his last win? You guessed it, East Rutherford 2023. Some riders tend to ride better at certain venues. Even though he is dealing with a busted finger, will East Rutherford bring some magic back to Barcia’s season? -Sarah Whitmore
Another Winner
250SX East has yet to see a rider win more than one round. We keep waiting for Vialle to get his first win of the season, but if he doesn’t will someone finally get win number two, and take control of the series in the process? Vialle is looking like the last logical winner in this class, though if there is another mudder all logic in prediction goes out the window? So, what will it be, another new winner or will someone finally get win number two? -Whitmore
Deano’s Back
Dean Wilson lined up in Philadelphia for the first time in 2025 (on U.S. soil) as a fill in riders for team Honda HRC Progressive. While he admitted to riding tight and suffering from arm pump, he hopes to do better this weekend now that the first one (and all of the nerves that come with it) are out of the way. Either way fans are pumped to have Deano back, and surely Honda has to be happy to have their bike out on the track. It's win/win. -Whitmore