Anuddah’ Muddah’

Weather has played a role in the last several races, and with the forecast calling for a possibility of rain in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this Saturday, there’s a solid chance mother nature will have a hand in how things play out in MetLife Stadium, which is an open-air building. With mudders comes the chance of wild results, like Tom Vialle DNF’ing in Foxborough, and guys like Cullin Park and Gage Linville getting on the podium, just like they did in Foxborough. Who will benefit and who will suffer if the skies open up this weekend? -Aaron Hansel

All Tied Up

The points battle in the 250SX East Division is wild. Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker came into Philadelphia tied for the lead, and after racing concluded, there was still a tie for the lead, this time between Hammaker and RJ Hampshire! Time is starting to get tight in this fight too, as there are only three races left in the 250SX East championship (one of them is a 250SX East/West Showdown too). Who will be in the lead when the checkers fly in East Rutherford? -Hansel

Going for the W

Red Bull KTM rider Tom Vialle has yet to get a win so far this season, and now that he trails Hammaker and Hampshire by two points, MetLife Stadium would be an especially great place to light the candles. Not only would it feel great to get the monkey off his back, but a win on Saturday would propel Vialle back into the lead as the season comes into the homestretch. -Hansel