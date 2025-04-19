Results Archive
Hammaker, Sexton Land Crucial Wins at East Rutherford Supercross

Hammaker, Sexton Land Crucial Wins at East Rutherford Supercross

April 19, 2025, 11:55pm

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:   

Chase Sexton Takes Giant Win at East Rutherford Supercross

Seth Hammaker Tops the 250SX Class Inside MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, N.J. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton took the Holeshot and left the field in his dust at Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season inside MetLife Stadium. Sexton stretched the lead past 18 seconds at one point. The win moved Sexton within nine points of the championship lead; a win in each of the three remaining rounds would assure Sexton the title.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb, the current points leader, moved into second place immediately after the Holeshot but slowly lost touch with Sexton on the rutted and challenging New Jersey track. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger battled much of the race with Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing's Justin Barcia. After Barcia crashed in the closing laps, Plessinger held on to earn the final podium spot. In the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker led every lap to become the first repeat winner in the division and took sole possession of the points lead.

  • Chase Sexton
    Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Cooper Webb
    Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Aaron Plessinger
    Aaron Plessinger Align Media

“I felt good all day. The two whoop sections helped me out a lot. I really feel like I made a lot of time up there. The KTM group has the bike working great. I had such a good flow that moto, and it really just felt like it was effortless for me, which is what we want. [We’ll just try to] keep that going, but I’m stoked. Fifth win of the season, so just try to keep truckin’ and focus week in/week out and see where we get. Overall, [I’m] having fun. I got a great start and made it happen.” – Chase Sexton, when asked what a dominating win does for a rider’s confidence. 

“It’s tough, he was on it and he was killing me in those two sets of whoops. It’s something we’ve tried to fix this year, but these are gnarly. They have ruts all the way down them. I’m still pretty mind blown how he was able to do it so good. You’re trying to just stay with him and he rode awesome. He was inching away, and those whoops were really killing me. I got a little tight, and that was all she wrote. With that being said, he did what he needed to do, he rode a great race, he kicked my butt, and I didn’t put my money where my mouth was. We’ll go back, re-group. Definitely bummed on that finish, we wanted more fight tonight, but it is what it is and we’ll come back swinging… and try come win next week.” – Cooper Webb

“I was ready for this track to be over since second practice. It was gnarly, but it was just steep. I’ve been riding outdoors a little bit more than Supercross, so I got on this track and I was like, ‘Woah!’ But nonetheless, we had a good ride. The team made the bike work great. [We] made a little change between, I think it was second and third practice, and after that I was smooth sailing. Got off to a great start, Justin [Barcia] and [Justin Cooper] were riding awesome. Unfortunately, Justin went down right there and JCoop kept me honest the whole race. And these guys [Sexton and Webb] were on another level. I was just pushing as hard as I could. Heartrate got high and I slowed it down a little bit. Third’s good, five podiums now, and we’re going to finish this season off strong and head to outdoors feeling good.” – Aaron Plessinger, responding to the comment on the podium that he looked exhausted.

450SX Class podium (riders left to right) Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Aaron Plessinger.
450SX Class podium (riders left to right) Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Aaron Plessinger. Align Media
Supercross

East Rutherford - 450SX

April 19, 2025
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:16.560 51.254 La Moille, IL United States KTM
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:31.204 14.645 52.003 Newport, NC United States Yamaha
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:45.702 14.498 53.055 Hamilton, OH United States KTM
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:48.194 2.492 53.397 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:54.325 6.131 53.656 Avignon, France France Honda
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 300
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 291
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 255
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 221
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 220
Full Standings

In the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class, Seth Hammaker became the first rider to give Kawasaki a win in the 250SX Class in East Rutherford. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire kept the racing close but never reached striking distance of the rider he shared the points lead with going into the New Jersey round. Defending champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle earned the final step on the podium, bouncing back from two tough finishes in the previous rounds that saw him surrender the points lead.

“I got sick on Tuesday night into Wednesday. [That] just put another thing into coming into the weekend. But we have a great group of people around me, and just thought positive. It did creep into my mind a little bit but thankfully I was able to put in clean, consistent laps. It feels really good to get another win and have the red plate solo now. Back to work we go. Two more rounds, this championship’s still really tight. Looking forward to some more great battling in the future.” – Seth Hammaker, when asked to comment on being sick at East Rutherford and whether that affected his endurance.

  • Seth Hammaker
    Seth Hammaker Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire
    RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Tom Vialle
    Tom Vialle Align Media

“It was important to get the start, and Seth had me off the gate. I just kinda rode in third for a bit. Nate [Thrasher] made a mistake and I got around him and I tried to make a push. I closed in some and then I’d make a mistake… Hey, I was better this weekend than I was last, so [I’ll] be better next weekend, knock off another win, [and] have the confidence going into Salt Lake here in a few weeks.” – RJ Hampshire

“The track was pretty tough tonight and my start wasn’t the best. I had to pass a few guy and then, I mean, Seth was first and he had a pretty good gap. I rode pretty much the whole race behind RJ, and I couldn’t do much more. I made a few mistakes. Tonight we end up third and we’re going to try again next weekend.” – Tom Vialle

Fans can catch every round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season live and on-demand on Peacock. Additionally, select events can be viewed on NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms. CNBC airs an encore presentation of each round on the Monday following the race at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live presentation is available for every round in Spanish on Telemundo Deportes’ Facebook and YouTube channels. Live international coverage can be accessed through the SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) with English, Spanish and French language broadcast options. Races can also be heard live via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85.

250SX Class podium (riders left to right) RJ Hampshire, Seth Hammaker, and Tom Vialle.
250SX Class podium (riders left to right) RJ Hampshire, Seth Hammaker, and Tom Vialle. Align Media
Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX East

April 19, 2025
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:47.559 51.964 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:52.443 4.885 52.689 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:54.277 1.835 52.850 Avignon, France France KTM
4 Cullin Park Cullin Park 17:35.543 41.266 54.550 Clermont, FL United States Honda
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:57.990 52.192 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha
Full Results
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 142
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 139
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 135
4Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 109
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 106
Full Standings

