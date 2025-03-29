Results Archive
Live Written Updates and Results From the Seattle Supercross

March 29, 2025, 2:35pm

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Update - Jason Anderson is dealing with a family emergency and will not race in Seattle.

As is usually the case in Seattle, the weather is trying to play a role in tonight’s action. There’s been plenty of rain during the week leading up to today, although the track was covered with plastic. The track is uncovered now though, and the weather report is calling for a roughly 50 percent chance of light rain late this morning. Fortunately it’s supposed to remain pretty clear after that, but you never know in the Pacific Northwest! Whether or not we get more rain, dirt here in Seattle is always pretty soft, so we can expect a gnarly track tonight no matter what happens. 

In 250SX the west division is back in action. Haiden Deegan holds a 12-point lead over Julien Beaumer, who hasn’t been the same since dislocating his shoulder in Arlington. Speaking of injuries, Jordon Smith, who hasn’t raced since puncturing a lung, lacerating his spleen, and breaking for ribs in Arlington, will return to racing tonight. He’s 44 points out of the lead, so this isn’t an attempt to get back in the hunt for a championship, but either way, it’s good to have one of the season’s race winners back on the gate. For a full look at who’s in and who’s out in Seattle, check out our Injury Report.

Jordon Smith is back!
Jordon Smith is back! Align Media

In 450 action Chase Sexton is coming off a spectacular performance in Birmingham, where he won, cutting Cooper Webb’s 15-point lead down to eight points after Webb took fourth. Both Sexton and Webb need to have strong rides tonight, as this round has the potential to make a huge impact on the championship as we enter the back stretch of the season.

The SMX track crew did a great job in dealing with the challenges of the Seattle weather.
The SMX track crew did a great job in dealing with the challenges of the Seattle weather. Align Media

Considering the amount of rain that came down during the week, the dirt is actually in pretty good shape. The jumps were covered, and they brought in more dirt after the majority of the rain stopped to help with the low spots on the track. Yes, it’s soft, and yes, it’s pretty muddy in places. There’s even standing water in a few spots, but that will all work in once the bikes hit the track for qualifying, which has been cut to two sessions (the untimed session isn’t taking place today). The track has also been modified from it’s original design quite a bit to help with moisture. Originally there supposed to be an over-under and a sand section, but those features aren’t present. Don’t worry though, the whoops are still here!

Qualifying is set to being shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s fast in Seattle.

This is what the track was originally supposed to look like in Seattle.
This what the track currently looks like in Seattle.
This what the track currently looks like in Seattle. Hansel

Qualifying - First Sessions

250SX

The untimed practice session was cut today to help combat the wet conditions, so the racers were forced to learn the track in a hurry while also trying to record fast laps. And with the ever-present threat of rain, it was important to get a fast time from the first session because the track may not be in good shape for the second session. It didn’t seem to affect Haiden Deegan at all though, who rode like he was running from the cops from the get-go. He looked like it too, on account of his striped gear that looked like old school prisoner apparel, which is no doubt a nod to Deegan getting arrested last week for doing donuts in his Audi. About halfway through the session Deegan recorded a 47.956, besting Cole Davies’ time of 49.213. Deegan wasn’t done though, and went on to lower his time to 47.774.

There was one rhythm option that the guys were having a bit of trouble nailing down. Riders had to jump in and land on a downside of a table, then go triple-triple-triple to finish the section. The only two riders we saw do it were Deegan and Davies, but it’s worth noting that when Deegan set his fastest lap, he opted to enter the section by going on-off on the table at the beginning of the section.

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Stav Orland Stav Orland 8:32.924 51.532 Kampala, Uganda Uganda Yamaha YZ250F
2 Blake Davies Blake Davies 8:16.910 0.042 51.574 Mission, BC Canada Triumph TF 250-X
3 Tyler Gibbs Tyler Gibbs 8:21.826 0.948 52.521 Deroche, BC Canada Yamaha YZ250F
4 Carter Biese Carter Biese 8:39.139 0.167 52.688 Appleton, WI United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Braden Spangle Braden Spangle 8:48.974 0.177 52.865 Spokane, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley 8:52.914 50.069 Riverside, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Dominique Thury Dominique Thury 8:36.002 1.053 51.121 Schneeberg, Germany Germany Yamaha YZ250F
3 Brandon Ray Brandon Ray 8:40.230 0.221 51.342 Fremont, CA United States Honda CRF250R
4 Vincent Varola Vincent Varola 8:44.571 0.049 51.391 Simi Valley, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
5 Maxwell Sanford Maxwell Sanford 8:42.818 0.180 51.570 Pasadena, MD United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 8:08.770 47.774 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cole Davies Cole Davies 8:29.136 1.375 49.148 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		8:56.326 0.278 49.426 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder 9:16.483 0.060 49.486 Menifee, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 8:15.337 0.133 49.618 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450SX

One rider who was missing from this session was Jason Anderson, who isn’t racing today. We’re hearing he’s dealing with a family emergency, but at this time we don’t have any further details.

Cooper Webb was fastest in this one, setting a 48.307, which he lowered to a 48.060 toward the end of the session. Chase Sexton was way off the mark, finishing seventh-fastest with a 49.090. Toward the end he went to throw down some heat, but made a mistake in the first corner after the finish line and almost went over the berm and into the safety net. He had one more lap to get a fast one in, but it didn’t look as though he was pushing very hard. Afterward Race Day Live reported it was Webb's best qualifying session of the season so far, and Sexton's worst.

The track is going to be tough tonight. It’s breaking down pretty quickly, and big ruts were already starting to form after the first set of qualifiers.

Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Fredrik Noren
Fredrik Noren 		6:31.286 52.026 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Kawasaki KX450
2 Justin Rodbell Justin Rodbell 8:11.597 0.294 52.319 Prince Frederick, MD United States Honda CRF450R
3 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 8:43.341 0.041 52.360 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Austin Politelli Austin Politelli 8:56.720 0.401 52.761 Menifee, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Logan Karnow Logan Karnow 9:14.044 0.560 53.320 Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 8:14.272 48.060 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 8:29.971 0.030 48.090 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 8:23.087 0.169 48.259 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 8:06.026 0.407 48.666 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 8:57.144 0.091 48.757 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
