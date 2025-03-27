Results Archive
Adams, Reynolds Out; Beaumer In as 250SX West Division Returns in Seattle

Adams, Reynolds Out; Beaumer In as 250SX West Division Returns in Seattle

March 27, 2025, 1:30pm

The eleventh round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Seattle, Washington. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury. 

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason is hoping to return to racing either in Foxborough or Philadelphia after breaking his arm earlier this season. He told Steve Matthes on the Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show that he rode supercross for the first time today, although he did not hit the whoops.

Justin Hill – Ankle | In

Hill crashed during qualifying in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. On Instagram he stated, “See y’all in Seattle I’ll be as ready as I can be!”

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence will not race any more supercross rounds this season due to a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL and meniscus in Glendale and is out for the SX season.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado is working toward being ready to race AMA Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2, which required surgery.

Ken Roczen – Shoulder | In

Roczen sustained a separated AC joint in his right shoulder while practicing on March 14. He’s in pain, but he still raced Birmingham and is expected to race in Seattle.

Joey Savatgy – Ribs, Lung | Out

Savatgy crashed hard in Indianapolis and was hit by his motorcycle. He punctured a lung and sustained “some broken ribs.” Currently there is no specified date for his return.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out with a broken fibula. We don’t have a specific return date yet, but Tomac has stated he wants to return to racing before the end of the supercross season.

Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy Align Media

250SX West Division

Drew Adams – Collarbone | Out

Adams is out with a broken collarbone sustained in Glendale.

Julien Beaumer – Shoulder | In

Beaumer dislocated his shoulder during qualifying in Arlington. He hasn’t missed any races since, but he hasn’t been able to perform to his full potential. He’s in for Seattle. 

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out

Bourdon is out for the season and is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra. 

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing early this season. He’s back on the bike, but as of now we don’t have a specific return date for him.

Derek Drake – Illness | Out

Drake is dealing with Lyme Disease and hasn’t raced all season. He’s back on the bike now, however, and hopes to be ready to line for some AMA Pro Motocross races. 

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.

Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out

Hawkins is out for the season due to a broken femur, sustained in San Diego.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist | Out

Laninovich hurt his wrist earlier this season while practicing. His plan all along has been to return in Seattle, but unfortunately, he’s still out. 

Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out

Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike, but he won’t be racing in Seattle. 

Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out

Reynolds is out for the rest of supercross due to a broken leg suffered while practicing. 

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season.

Jordon Smith – Lung, Ribs, Spleen | TBD

Smith sustained a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen in Arlington. He’s aiming to return this weekend, although we do not have a definitive yes yet since he needs to be cleared by doctors.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist | Out

Wageman might be back for Denver after fracturing and dislocating his hand before the season.

Jett Reynolds
Jett Reynolds Align Media

250SX East Division

The 250SX East Division will resume racing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on April 5. 

Max Anstie – Leg

Anstie crashed and suffered a broken left leg (broken fibula) during qualifying in Birmingham. He’s out for the SX season. 

Pierce Brown – Back

Brown is out for the SX season after fracturing his T5 vertebrae in Tampa.

Casey Cochran – Leg

Cochran was released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November. We do not have any info on when he might return to racing.

Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone

Jorgensen missed time earlier this season due to a broken hand. Then, leading into Birmingham, he broke his collarbone. He’s out for the time being.

Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back

Kitchen is out with a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his upper back sustained at Daytona. 

Cameron McAdoo – Knee

McAdoo tore his ACL and had surgery. He won’t be racing any more supercross this year.

Carson Mumford – Ankle

Mumford got caught up in a pileup in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. He should be back for Foxborough.

Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs

In February Saultz’ chain snapped in mid-air and sent him over the bars. He suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebrae. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com

Devin Simonson – Wrist

Simonson is out with a wrist injury sustained several weeks before the season. He’s back on the bike and ClubMX hopes he can get back to racing soon.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1. 

