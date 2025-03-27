250SX West Division

Drew Adams – Collarbone | Out

Adams is out with a broken collarbone sustained in Glendale.

Julien Beaumer – Shoulder | In

Beaumer dislocated his shoulder during qualifying in Arlington. He hasn’t missed any races since, but he hasn’t been able to perform to his full potential. He’s in for Seattle.

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out

Bourdon is out for the season and is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing early this season. He’s back on the bike, but as of now we don’t have a specific return date for him.

Derek Drake – Illness | Out

Drake is dealing with Lyme Disease and hasn’t raced all season. He’s back on the bike now, however, and hopes to be ready to line for some AMA Pro Motocross races.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.

Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out

Hawkins is out for the season due to a broken femur, sustained in San Diego.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist | Out

Laninovich hurt his wrist earlier this season while practicing. His plan all along has been to return in Seattle, but unfortunately, he’s still out.

Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike, but he won’t be racing in Seattle.

Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out

Reynolds is out for the rest of supercross due to a broken leg suffered while practicing.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season.

Jordon Smith – Lung, Ribs, Spleen | TBD

Smith sustained a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen in Arlington. He’s aiming to return this weekend, although we do not have a definitive yes yet since he needs to be cleared by doctors.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist | Out

Wageman might be back for Denver after fracturing and dislocating his hand before the season.